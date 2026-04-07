NAVI MUMBAI: A 70-year-old farmer from Panvel was allegedly assaulted by his neighbours with iron rods and a knuckle-duster during a dispute about the dumping of soil in a nearby parcel of land, said the police on Sunday. 70-year-old assaulted by neighbour over disputed plot, critically injured

According to the Kamothe police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm on Saturday at the Dhakata Khanda village near Panvel. The victim, Mukund Bandu Patil, was working on a plot when a dumper carrying soil arrived at the site. For several months now, the plot in question has been under dispute with many villagers trying to stake a claim on it.

When Mukund began putting soil on it, Sanjay Kamalakar Patil, Sunil Kamalakar Patil and Swapnil Sunil Patil, all residents of the same village, objected and an argument broke out. “As per the complaint, one of the accused allegedly pulled out an iron knuckle-duster and attacked the victim, while two others assaulted him with iron rods,” said a police officer from Kamothe police station.

The victim sustained serious injuries, including a severe blow to his right eye that led to heavy bleeding. He also suffered multiple injuries to his hands, legs, back and head, the police said. During the assault the accused allegedly threatened the victim warning him not to approach the police.

Mukund was later taken to the Gandhi Hospital in Kamothe, where he is being treated. Based on his complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including provisions related to voluntarily causing grievous hurt and common intention. “We are on the lookout for the accused and further investigation is underway,” said police sub-inspector Hemant Hendre, the investigating officer in the case.