Mumbai: A 70-year-old man, undergoing mental health treatment, was rescued and saved on time by the fire brigade officials after he climbed the 22nd-floor parapet of Sarovar Rehab Tower at Samata Nagar in Kandivali East on Sunday evening. 70-year-old man climbs 22nd-floor parapet, recused on time

The man, identified as Anant P, is a resident of the 14th floor of the building and climbed the parapet from the refuge area much to his unawareness. His family comprising his wife and daughter had gone out to run errands and some routine work.

Ajay Jadhav, senior station officer of the fire brigade said that they first received a phone call at 5.17pm and 5.40pm they reached the spot with their team.

“The building is 32 storey with a basement and two podiums. The man climbed the refuge area which is 4 feet and was sitting on a parapet which was less than 1.5 feet wide. He was crouching on the parapet and would have fallen any minute and he was in a state of unconsciousness and not completely awake. It was learnt that he was undergoing treatment for some neurological problem.”

“Luckily, he didn’t fall down because he climbed down seven feet below to reach that parapet. When he sat on the parapet, he realised what he had done. There were thousands of people below in the building who gathered after they learnt about the incident,” said Jadhav.

Jadhav explained that as soon as they reached the spot they tied a safety harness belt on a fireman and they left him hanging seven feet below.

“He then caught hold of Anant and made him stand and then people pulled him from above. But it was really challenging. A little mistake and the man could have fallen,” he said.

Jadhav said the rescue operation was good and he was brought to a safe spot. By then, his family had reached home. When 108 ambulances arrived, the doctors mentioned that he was under medication by a neurological surgeon. The man had a pen and paper in his hand and he was writing something on the parapet.

The crew from Dindoshi and Kandivali comprising eight firemen, one fire engine and one quick response vehicle were present at the site.