72-year-old killed in mishap in Thane

A senior citizen was killed while his son was injured after their scooter was hit by a speeding truck on the Ghodbunder Road in Thane on Sunday.

According to the Kasarvadavli police, the incident occurred at around 11.30am on the Nagla Bunder stretch of the Ghodbunder Road. The police said that the victims, Mangesh Sumbe (44) and his father Tukaram (72), were residents of Gorai in Borivali and were on their way to Thane. Mangesh was riding while Tukaram was sitting behind when the scooter was hit by a speeding truck from behind.

The impact of the collision caused both the men to fall off the vehicle. Mangesh sustained injuries to his hands, legs and head, while Tukaram sustained serious injuries to his head and both the hands.

“Passing motorists who witnessed the accident immediately stopped to help. They restrained the truck driver before he could flee and also informed us. We rushed a team to the spot,” police sub-inspector Ravindra Ranbhise, Kasarvadavli police station, said.

Mangesh and Tukaram were rushed to a nearby hospital, where the latter was declared dead before admission. Meanwhile, the truck driver, identified as Avinash Kadam (29), was taken into custody and later placed under arrest.

Kadam has been charged with causing death and injury due to rash and negligent driving under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, officers said.