74 roads in H West ward will be completed by May 31: Ashish Shelar

MUMBAI: Mumbai suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar has instructed the BMC to prepare a swift timeline to complete 74 roads across H West ward—Bandra West, Khar West and Santacruz West—by May 31. No work will commence on new roads during this period.

In a crucial meeting aimed at addressing the ongoing road work projects in Mumbai’s H West ward, Shelar provided clear directives to additional municipal commissioner (AMC), Abhijit Bangar and key utility officials on Monday. The minister later posted about the meeting on social media.

Shelar said there would be priority completion of major roads near the circles at Bandra Gymkhana, Khar Gymkhana, Madhu Park, Daulat Nagar and Guru Nanak Garden by May 31. Besides this, he has asked for regular ward-level meetings of all utilities, including Mahanagar Gas Ltd, and also instructed road-wise utility damage reports to be published. HT was the first to report on February 3 that utilities were damaged after 243 roads were dug up in H West ward.

“There will be road-wise quality status, utility-related issues and completion timelines to be identified and shared in official reports,” said Shelar. “I have directed that a similar timeline be planned for suburbs facing the same challenges. The AMC has assured us of timely action.”

Shelar requested Mumbai citizens who have been facing inconvenience due to the ongoing works to cooperate with the BMC. “We truly understand the challenges you’re experiencing,” he said. “I ask for your cooperation, as we strive to complete these projects and provide quality roads within a set timeline. We are all in this together, and we are fully committed to achieving the desired results.”