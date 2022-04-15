78 deaths, 65 injuries reported at Kalyan railway station in first quarter of 2022

In the first three months of 2022, 78 deaths have occurred in Kalyan railway station premises because of various accidents. Sixty five others have been injured in the same period.

Out of these, 16 railway commuters have died while 27 suffered injuries after falling from moving trains while 40 commuters have also died while trespassing near the Kalyan station premises.

The recent death of a 52-year-old man, Pradip Bhangale, at Kalyan station after falling through the gap between the train and the platform has again raised the concerns over precautionary measures taken to curb these railway accidents.

As of now, in the last three months, only one case of death due to falling through the gap has been recorded with the Kalyan railway police.

In most of the accidents of commuters falling from the train at platforms, the railway police staff deployed at the station premises reach out and save them on time. All these incidents are also recorded on the CCTV cameras installed at the station.

“There are announcements made regularly at the station so that people do not try to board or alight from a moving train. Many people continue to do so. Some lose their balance and fall. Some get help on time from the railway staff deployed at the platforms while some others are not that lucky,” said Bhupendra Singh, senior police inspector, Railway Police Force, Kalyan.

“Kalyan is a heavily-crowded station and people from all over Mumbai, Thane and other cities come here to board trains. In a hurry to board the train or even alight from the train, people risk their lives in most cases. We keep a track of such incidents every year and take necessary steps through our available staff,” added Singh.

The railway staff deployed at the station are trained and briefed about such incidents so that they keep a watch and reach out for help on time.

Several other causes of deaths at Kalyan station have been identified such as hitting a pole, electric shock, suicide and natural death.

“Although there are railway staff deployed at the station and the Kalyan station being a major junction with lakhs of commuters arriving here, the number of staff is comparatively very less. There should be more manpower to keep a watch and reach out for help on time to prevent accidents. These staff should be deployed both at the platforms as well as at the other premises of the station,” said Rahul Naik, a 39-year-old commuter.

The Kalyan Kasara Karjat Passenger Association had written to the railway ministry asking to reduce the gap between the train and platform at Kalyan and other stations.

“There is a need to do a proper study on the gaps between the trains and platforms at most stations. In February, I had highlighted the issue and have asked the railways to look into the gaps at stations like Shahad, Atgaon, Vashind and Titwala stations,” said Shyam Ubale, general secretary, Kalyan Karjat Kasara Passenger Association.

Apart from this, the association has also highlighted the need to have more railway staff deployed at the station premises and also increase the frequency of local trains.

“There is a need to have more local trains in suburban stations. Instead of having AC local trains, they should have introduced more general local trains. We have placed a demand to have more local trains with the Railway Ministry. This will only help in reducing the number of accidents like commuters falling off the over-crowded trains,” said Lata Argade, general secretary, Suburban Railway Commuters Association.

A railway official from Kalyan station said, “The demand to reduce the gap between the train and the platform by the passenger association was forwarded to the railway higher authorities for further decision. We will have to wait for the directives from the railway, if any.”

------------------------------------

RECENT PAST MISHAPS

NOVEMBER 29, 2021:

A 71-year-old woman was saved by on-duty RPF staff while she slipped from a moving train at Kalyan railway station.

SEPTEMBER 30, 2021

A 48-year-old man fell through the gap between the railway platform and the footboard of a long-distance train and was rescued by two alert women Railway Police Force constables.

SEPTEMBER 29, 2021

An alert RPF personnel saved the life of a 62-year-old woman passenger while she lost balance and was about to fall between the gap of the train and the platform.

