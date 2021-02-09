IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 7th accused arrested in Mumbai porn racket case
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

7th accused arrested in Mumbai porn racket case

The racket was busted when the Mumbai Police raided a bungalow and arrested five people for allegedly persuading young women and men under the pretext of offering them roles in web series and then forcing them to act in pornographic films
READ FULL STORY
By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:22 AM IST

A seventh accused in the pornography racket busted in Mumbai on February 4 was arrested on Monday, people aware of the matter said. They added Umesh Kamat, the accused, is a resident of Mumbai’s Vashi.

The racket was busted when the Mumbai Police raided a bungalow and arrested five people for allegedly persuading young women and men under the pretext of offering them roles in web series and short films and then forcing them to act in pornographic films.

The people said Kamat’s name cropped up during the interrogation of model-actress Gehana Vasisth, who was arrested in the case on February 6. Kamat worked for a UK-based firm as a coordinator and allegedly received obscene videos from Vasisth. The videos were allegedly uploaded on a mobile app in the UK, said a police officer.

Rowa Khan alias Yasmeen, who claims to be a producer-director, photographer Monu Sharma and creative director Pratibha Nalawade, and actors Arish Shaikh and Bhanu Thakur have also been arrested in the case. Vasisth was arrested on the basis of the questioning of the five.

Also Read | 5 held for hacking trees in Mumbai

The Mumbai Police has said it seized instruments worth Rs5.68 lakh used for shooting at the bungalow. Khan allegedly ran the mobile application used to upload the porn videos, they added.

“Several young men and women come to Mumbai to try their luck in the film and television industry. This gang took advantage of such aspiring actors and lured them by offering roles in short film or web series and eventually pushed them for acting in porn films,” said assistant police inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe. He added the gang had been operating for two years and exploited many men and women.

Salunkhe said the main accused in the case described herself as a casting director and assured newcomers work in web series. He added once an agreement was signed with the aspiring artists, the accused allegedly forced them to do obscene acts. Salunkhe said the artists would be threatened and asked to pay entire shooting charges if they refused. He added the victims were paid Rs5,000 to Rs20,000 daily if they did what they were asked to.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

7th accused arrested in Mumbai porn racket case

By Manish K Pathak
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:22 AM IST
The racket was busted when the Mumbai Police raided a bungalow and arrested five people for allegedly persuading young women and men under the pretext of offering them roles in web series and then forcing them to act in pornographic films
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
mumbai news

Covid in Maharashtra: MMR breaches 700K-mark, most cases in state

By Faisal Malik
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 10:57 AM IST
Of the total 2,216 cases reported on February 8, as many as 705 cases were reported from MMR (31.81% of the day’s tally)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

5 held for hacking trees in Mumbai

By Megha Sood
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:15 AM IST
The arrested men told police that the banyan tree was blocking the view of a commercial hoarding that they had put up, and therefore they were not able to get a due rate for the space
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, was arrested in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.(HT Photo)
Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha, was arrested in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay HC rejects Gautam Navlakha’s default bail plea

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Navlakha had sought default bail from the special NIA court claiming the charge sheet was not filed against him within the stipulated time of 90 days since his arrest
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Special court acquits Mumbai woman caught with 8kg marijuana

By Charul Shah
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The special court, after going through the evidence, observed that the evidence of police and panch witnesses do not match in respect of appraising the accused about her right and acquitted the woman
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

FYJC admission: 1,757 aspirants bag seat in Mumbai colleges in special round

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:44 AM IST
As per data shared by the education department, a total of 2,478 students were allotted a college on the first day, of which 1,757 were admitted in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suraj Kumar Dubey.
Suraj Kumar Dubey.
mumbai news

Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey cremated with full state honours in Palamu

By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Indian Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey, who died under suspicious circumstances in Maharashtra, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Purbadiha in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

80% work on third Kalwa Creek bridge completed: Thane civic body

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The girder over the creek will be launched in one month while the entire work will be completed by June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra denies to give details on Metro-3 car shed report

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Responding to an RTI query by HT, state urban development said the report submitted by the committee is under government consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Potential vaccine beneficiaries in Mumbai provide incorrect numbers on app

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Many HCWs and FLWs are forced to register for inoculation by their supervisors, but they provide incorrect individual details to avoid the process later
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai: Special CBI court refuses to close murder case against Chhota Rajan

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The court observed the fact that witnesses had turned hostile against other accused in the case during their separate trials was not sufficient to accept the closure report against the gangster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

With Mumbai locals open to all, BEST buses see drop in riders

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has witnessed a dip of over 100,000 passengers in a week after local train services resumed on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

19-year-old raped by two inside a bus in Navi Mumbai, one arrested

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Police arrested one of the accused on Monday, while the second accused, who is the driver of the bus, is still at large.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MVA leaders are strategising to get in 170-plus votes for the election, which can also end the speculation over its survival. (HT Photo)
The MVA leaders are strategising to get in 170-plus votes for the election, which can also end the speculation over its survival. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Poll for Maharashtra Assembly speaker: Time for another MVA-BJP fight?

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:51 AM IST
The political stage in the state is likely to witness another tussle between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, following the resignation of Nana Patole as the speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artificial Intelligence is a field of computer science that trains machines to simulate the workings of the human mind. (FILE)
Artificial Intelligence is a field of computer science that trains machines to simulate the workings of the human mind. (FILE)
mumbai news

Protecting AI-driven technology still a challenge, say science and tech institutes

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST
While most technology institutes have empanelled lawyers for intellectual property (IP) rights, many are now seeking help from agents and consultants to handle the application process for AI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP