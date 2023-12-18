8 people killed as pick-up vehicle collides with auto-rickshaw in Pune
Dec 18, 2023 10:19 AM IST
The accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday under Otur police station limits on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, located about 150 km from here, they said.
The pick-up vehicle, which was going towards Kalyan (in Thane district) from Ahmednagar, collided with the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga, an official said.
Seven persons from the auto-rickshaw and the pickup vehicle's driver were killed, he said.
