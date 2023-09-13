80-year-old woman found dead in Thane Lake

Thane: The body of an 80-year-old woman was found floating in Masunda Lake in Thane around 9.45am on Tuesday. The disaster management officials fished out the body and handed it over to the Naupada police for autopsy. (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

The deceased, identified as Ranjanben Pitroda, is a resident of Thane. After removing her body from the lake, the police searched the CCTV footage around the lake to check how the woman reached there and to identify her.

At the same time, her son reached Naupada police station to lodge a missing complaint about his mother and then the body was identified.

Pitroda’s family said she was suffering from memory loss and was unable to recognise any family members except her 50-year-old son. According to the family, she had left home around 2am without informing anyone. When they woke up, around 7am, they could not find her anywhere, and searched every neighbour’s house and possible places, where the woman with suspected dementia used to go.

“She had a habit of following lights, because of which she might have accidentally fallen in the water. Her health deteriorated in the last six months. We have registered an Accidental death report in the matter,” said a senior officer from Naupada police station.

“At around 9.30 am, we received information about a woman who drowned in the lake. We fished out the body and handed it over to the police. The police have sent the body for autopsy, “ said a disaster management cell officer.

