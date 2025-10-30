Edit Profile
    81-year-old woman run over by BEST bus in Mulund

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 7:22 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    81-year-old woman run over by BEST bus in Mulund

    An 81-year-old woman was killed by a BEST bus in Mulund while heading to a temple. The driver was detained but released after a notice.

    MUMBAI: An 81-year-old-woman was killed when a BEST bus ran over her while she was on her way to a temple in Mulund on Tuesday. The police said they detained the bus but allowed him to leave after giving him a notice.

    According to the Mulund police, the woman was identified as Usha Ben Kherani. Her son Dhiren Kherani, 59, a transport businessman from Mulund reported the incident. While Dhiren was away visiting his son in Thane, his mother had gone for one of her routine visits to the Bileshwar Mahadev Temple, Paanch Rasta, Mulund West.

    Dhiren told the police that everyday at 10am, Usha would head to the temple. On Tuesday, he got a call at 10:20am from his friend that his mother had met with an accident and was rushed to Agarwal hospital in Mulund.

    The police said that Usha was standing on the footpath when she lost her balance and fell into the road. The signal had just turned green and a BESt bus heading from Mira Road to Mulund ran over her arms and legs. Usha suffered serious injuries to the head too, and was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

    The police detained the BEST bus driver identified as Aniket Ambre. “We have registered the offence under section 184 (driving dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act and sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Ambre was allowed to go after being given a notice,” said the police officer.

