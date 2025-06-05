82.31% of pre-monsoon silt removed in Mumbai’s rivers, drains

MUMBAI: Desilting works in the Mithi River, along with various large and small drains across Mumbai, are progressing rapidly, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. This year, the target for pre-monsoon desilting is 9,68,008 metric tonnes. As of Wednesday morning, the BMC has removed 796,765 metric tonnes of silt, i.e. 82.31% of the target. Each year before monsoon, the BMC’s stormwater drainage department undertakes the desilting of major drains in the city.(Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The work is executed with the aid of Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, which the civic officials say has improved efficiency and transparency in the desilting process. According to the BMC administration, through AI monitoring, fines exceeding ₹3 crore were levied on negligent contractors. Desilting efforts will continue even during and after the monsoon, they said.

Each year before monsoon, the BMC’s stormwater drainage department undertakes the desilting of major drains in the city, including the Mithi River. Smaller drains are desilted at the ward level. Annual desilting targets are determined based on studies on rainfall patterns and intensity. Before monsoon, 80% of the desilting is planned and 10% is planned during monsoon and post-monsoon.

In previous years, desilting city’s drains usually began in March. This year, due to the early onset of monsoon on May 26, and unprecedented rainfall recorded in May, the desilting schedule was partially affected. However, by the first week of June, the desilting of all major drains was completed. Work on desilting the Mithi River is currently underway. Special focus is given to improving cleanliness and the river’s carrying capacity, said officials. Dedicated teams and equipment have been deployed in various areas to expedite the desilting of the river.

To ensure proper execution and supervision, the BMC has mandated the submission of photographs and 30-second video recordings of the desilting work. For smaller drains, CCTV footage depicting before and after conditions must be submitted to the civic body. All submitted media are analyzed using AI systems to ensure proper monitoring and complete transparency in the desilting process.