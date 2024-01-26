84 police, prison officers, home guards selected for president’s medals

The Maharashtra police, the prison department, home guards and civil defence, and the Mumbai fire brigade have bagged 84 president’s medals for gallantry, distinguished, and meritorious services, names of whom were announced by the Central government on the eve of Republic Day. HT Image

Eighteen police personnel, awarded medals for gallantry services, are posted in Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district. Four police officers have been selected for distinguished services while 40 have been awarded medals for meritorious services. Nine prison officers have been awarded medals for correctional services while six fire brigade personnel and seven home guards and civil defense personnel have been selected for medals.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

In a series of posts on X, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated all the winners and urged them to keep up the good work.

Those who have won the medals for distinguished services are Niket Kaushik, additional director general of police, Madhukar Pandey, commissioner of police, Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar, Dilip Sawant, special inspector general of police, Maharashtra, and Madhukar Kad, police inspector from Thane.

Six fire brigade officers have also bagged medals for meritorious services. They have been identified as Anil Parab and Harishchandra Shetty, deputy chief fire officers, Devendra Patil, divisional fire officer, Rajaram Kudale, sub-officer, and leading firemen Kishore Mhatre and Murlidhar Andhale.

While Parab is currently in charge of the proposal department and workshop in the fire brigade, Shetty is known to have performed remarkably well in natural as well as man-made disasters. Patil has been with the fire brigade for the last 32 years.

Police officers, including Satyanarayan Choudhary, joint commissioner of police, and Sanjay Mohite, Yogesh Chavan, inspectors with the Mumbai police, are selected for medals for meritorious services.

Chief security and fire officer, Johnson Lukose, with Tata Memorial Hospital has won the medal for meritorious services for his services rendered in the department of atomic energy.

In all, 1,132 personnel from the police, fire brigade, home guards and civil defence and correctional services have been awarded gallantry/service medals throughout the country.