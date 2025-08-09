9 cops suspended after 2 prisoners ‘go missing’

THANE: Nine policemen have been suspended after two undertrial prisoners were missing while being transported from the Thane Central jail to a hospital in Kalwa, for medical treatment. The two undertrials, who were later traced, were among seven being escorted by the now suspended policemen attached to the Thane police headquarters and the motor transport department. (Shutterstock)

According to the suspension order, on August 4, the officers were tasked with escorting seven undertrial prisoners from the Thane Central Jail to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa. Police head constable, Gangaram Ghule was in charge.

During a surprise check at the hospital, senior officers found only five of the seven prisoners in custody. One of the five undertrials was seated outside, unrestrained, while the escorting staff were on their phones.

Asked about the missing two — Karan Dhabaliya and Rajeshbhai Pambar — Ghule gave no clear explanation, later claiming they were in the washroom. A search found no trace of them, raising suspicions that they may have colluded with their police escort to escape. The two prisoners were located after about an hour, on the hospital premises, but officers concluded that the escort team had misled their superiors.

The suspension order states, “By failing to maintain honesty and dedication towards your duty, you have committed misconduct unbecoming of a police officer and violated Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1979.” The order goes on to cite the provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951, and Maharashtra Police (Punishment and Appeals) Rules, 1956, under which the nine policemen have been “suspended from government service with effect from the date of this order and shall remain under suspension until further orders”.