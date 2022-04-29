9.19 lakh still to get vaccinated against Covid in Thane district with first dose
As per the data released by the State Government, Thane district has 9.19 lakh people who are yet to take the first dose of Covid vaccination. This is the highest in the State followed by Jalgaon and Nanded.
Compared to other districts in the State, Thane is doing better in terms of second vaccination dose. Meanwhile, while the active cases in the district have increased by 83.33% from April 13 to April 26, Thane district’s weekly positivity rate is at 0.31%, lower than the State average of 0.73%.
Anjali Chaudhari, immunisation officer, Thane, said, “Efforts have been taken by officials to reach out to remote areas for both doses of vaccination. However, we are comparing the vaccination with the overall population of the district. There could be a huge chunk of population that got vaccinated in Mumbai. There could also be some who were in their hometowns and got vaccinated elsewhere as initially we faced a shortage of vaccine doses as well.
“However, later as the vaccine doses were available, many locals took the second jab within the district itself. Moreover, those who have taken the first jab are keen to get fully vaccinated too hence our second dose figures are better. There are some who continue to be reluctant to get jabbed and we are taking efforts to create awareness.”
At 9.27 lakh, Thane is second to Pune (15 lakh) among those who have not taken Covishield second dose. In Covaxin second dose, around 1.31 lakh are yet to be fully vaccinated in Thane district, which is less than Pune, Buldana, Mumbai, Nanded and Ahmednagar districts. In the above-18 years category in Thane district, 87.73% have taken the first dose and 78.57% are fully vaccinated. Whereas in the State overall, 92.18% have taken the first shot and 75.25% are fully vaccinated.
“We are getting a positive response overall for children’s vaccination as well. Initially, as exams were going on, there was a lag but gradually, as vacations began, many have come forward and are equally keen to get fully jabbed,” added Chaudhari.
In rural areas, the vaccination drive is being conducted in schools itself, making it easier to access for locals as well.
In the 15-18 years age group, Thane district has 60.47% who have taken the first dose and 45.55% fully vaccinated. Whereas, in the State overall, 63.89% have taken the first dose and 42.74% are fully vaccinated.
In the 12-15 years age group in Thane district, 36.51% have taken the first dose and 8.41% are fully vaccinated. Whereas in the State overall, 59.44% have taken the first dose and 7.21% are fully vaccinated.
Dr Sanjay Pingulkar, general physician and member of Thane Rapid Action Covid Team, said, “The main aim of vaccination is to reduce the impact of the virus. For an inoculated individual, home isolation is more than enough to overcome Covid. There are only certain pockets in the city that are having an unvaccinated population. The number of cases is not increasing rapidly. The situation seems to be in control. However, people should not be complacent and should continue to follow all the Covid protocols.”
Thane district’s Covid cases continue to be under control. Currently, the active cases in Thane district are at 77. This is third in the state after Mumbai (549) and Pune (215). Although, if you compare the daily cases in the last one week, it has increased by 9.35% in Thane district whereas in Mumbai, it has increased by 52.94%. There has been an increase of 49.23% when comparing the weekly average cases April 13-19 with April 20-26.
“We are closely monitoring the cases and there has not been an alarming spike. Necessary precautions are being taken and all measures in the respective administrative bodies are prepared. Moreover, we have asked everyone to increase daily testing as per the orders of the State Government. This will help get a better picture of the current Covid scenario,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Thane District Collector.
-
CBI arrests superintendent, inspector of Central GST in bribery case
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested a superintendent and an inspector, both of Central Goods and Services Tax, Jaisingpur, Kolhapur district, in a bribery case. A case was registered on April 28 against the two officials. It was alleged that the superintendent demanded an undue advantage of ₹75,000 from the complainant through his tax consultant to settle the matter regarding his service tax liability for the year 2017-18 to 2020-21.
-
PM fanning controversial issues to divert attention from inflation: Saamana
Mumbai The Shiv Sena on Friday launched a scathing attack on prime minister Narendra Modi saying the PM fanned controversial issues to divert attention from issues like inflation and unemployment. An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana accused the prime minister of seeking a tussle between the Centre and state. Speaking to reporters, Sena MP and executive editor of Saamana, Sanjay Raut said that the editorial was not an attack on the PM.
-
Bombay HC permits two convicts on death row to pursue studies while in prison
The Bombay High Court permitted two convicts sentenced to death in 2017 for raping and killing a minor girl to pursue their studies through open university while in prison. Convicts Jitendra Shinde and Nitin Bhailume were sentenced to death by a trial court in November 2017 for raping and murdering a minor girl in 2016 in Kopardi in the state's Ahmednagar district.
-
Moga man climbs atop cell tower, seeks release of Sikh prisoners
A Sikh man climbed atop a mobile phone tower at Rode village in Baghapurana subdivision of Moga district on Friday, demanding the release of all Sikh prisoners who are languishing in Indian jails even after the completion of their jail terms. Balwinder Singh, also demanded a strict law against sacrilege of holy scriptures.
-
Ludhiana: Annoyed over allegations of mobile theft, labourer strangulates friend
Annoyed over allegations of mobile theft, a labourer strangled his friend to death with a piece of cloth, police said on Friday. The body of victim Dharinder Rishi was found in fields in Mohi village. The accused has been identified as Chandan of Rurka village. Victim's wife Sunani Devi of Bihar's Purnia said they had been living in Rurka for the past five years. The accused, Chandan, was a friend of Sunani's husband.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics