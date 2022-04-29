9.19 lakh still to get vaccinated against Covid in Thane district with first dose

As per the data released by the State Government, Thane district has 9.19 lakh people who are yet to take the first dose of Covid vaccination. This is the highest in the State followed by Jalgaon and Nanded.

Compared to other districts in the State, Thane is doing better in terms of second vaccination dose. Meanwhile, while the active cases in the district have increased by 83.33% from April 13 to April 26, Thane district’s weekly positivity rate is at 0.31%, lower than the State average of 0.73%.

Anjali Chaudhari, immunisation officer, Thane, said, “Efforts have been taken by officials to reach out to remote areas for both doses of vaccination. However, we are comparing the vaccination with the overall population of the district. There could be a huge chunk of population that got vaccinated in Mumbai. There could also be some who were in their hometowns and got vaccinated elsewhere as initially we faced a shortage of vaccine doses as well.

“However, later as the vaccine doses were available, many locals took the second jab within the district itself. Moreover, those who have taken the first jab are keen to get fully vaccinated too hence our second dose figures are better. There are some who continue to be reluctant to get jabbed and we are taking efforts to create awareness.”

At 9.27 lakh, Thane is second to Pune (15 lakh) among those who have not taken Covishield second dose. In Covaxin second dose, around 1.31 lakh are yet to be fully vaccinated in Thane district, which is less than Pune, Buldana, Mumbai, Nanded and Ahmednagar districts. In the above-18 years category in Thane district, 87.73% have taken the first dose and 78.57% are fully vaccinated. Whereas in the State overall, 92.18% have taken the first shot and 75.25% are fully vaccinated.

“We are getting a positive response overall for children’s vaccination as well. Initially, as exams were going on, there was a lag but gradually, as vacations began, many have come forward and are equally keen to get fully jabbed,” added Chaudhari.

In rural areas, the vaccination drive is being conducted in schools itself, making it easier to access for locals as well.

In the 15-18 years age group, Thane district has 60.47% who have taken the first dose and 45.55% fully vaccinated. Whereas, in the State overall, 63.89% have taken the first dose and 42.74% are fully vaccinated.

In the 12-15 years age group in Thane district, 36.51% have taken the first dose and 8.41% are fully vaccinated. Whereas in the State overall, 59.44% have taken the first dose and 7.21% are fully vaccinated.

Dr Sanjay Pingulkar, general physician and member of Thane Rapid Action Covid Team, said, “The main aim of vaccination is to reduce the impact of the virus. For an inoculated individual, home isolation is more than enough to overcome Covid. There are only certain pockets in the city that are having an unvaccinated population. The number of cases is not increasing rapidly. The situation seems to be in control. However, people should not be complacent and should continue to follow all the Covid protocols.”

Thane district’s Covid cases continue to be under control. Currently, the active cases in Thane district are at 77. This is third in the state after Mumbai (549) and Pune (215). Although, if you compare the daily cases in the last one week, it has increased by 9.35% in Thane district whereas in Mumbai, it has increased by 52.94%. There has been an increase of 49.23% when comparing the weekly average cases April 13-19 with April 20-26.

“We are closely monitoring the cases and there has not been an alarming spike. Necessary precautions are being taken and all measures in the respective administrative bodies are prepared. Moreover, we have asked everyone to increase daily testing as per the orders of the State Government. This will help get a better picture of the current Covid scenario,” said Rajesh Narvekar, Thane District Collector.