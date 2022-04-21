94 kg of nails removed from tree trunks during BMC’s decluttering drive
Mumbai: As part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s special drive to declutter the space around the basins of roadside trees of Mumbai, the civic body has removed 1,325 illegal billboards from tree branches, demolished unwanted concrete slabs from around 983 trees and removed 94 kg of nails affixed on tree trunks.
Earlier this week, between April 18 and 21, the garden cell of the civic body had launched, “Vriksha Sanjeevani Abhiyaan”, with a focus on decluttering the space around tree basins.
Mumbai has around 30 lakh trees out of which around 2 lakh trees are on the roadside. According to the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), it is compulsory to maintain a 3 by 3 feet gap around a tree basin to make sure the roots of the trees are not affected due to external disturbances.
Jeetendra Pardeshi, superintendent of the BMC garden cell, said that the campaign was like a tree walk that focused on cleaning the tree base from debris, stones, plastic waste and concrete structures, removing advertisements and hoardings that were affixed on the branches of the trees as well as removing nails from the trunks by using pliers and adding composts to the trees.
“We have involved citizens and students from various age groups and the primary objective was to spread awareness about conserving the trees and the NGT guidelines to the citizens,” Pardeshi said.
He added that the campaign was conducted across all 24 wards in Mumbai and students and citizens who participated in the drive were accompanied by officers and horticulturists. The BMC has also roped in several NGOs for this project as well.
Subhajit Mukherjee, ambassador of state government’s Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyaan and founder of NGO - Mission Green Mumbai have said that the campaign was the need of the hour as the roadside trees are treated very badly.
“Every day I get at least 5-6 videos showing encroachments around the trees. In many cases, the space around the tree basins is not maintained as local residents fix paver blocks to convert the footpaths into parking zones. The only solution to this problem is to make people aware of the basic ethos of tree conservation and the NGT rules,” Mukherjee said.
-
14-year-old boy dies after overspeeding in Bhiwandi
In a fatal accident, a 14-year-old boy lost his life and his 13-year-old friend was injured in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning after riding a sports bike, KTM 200 CC. He could not control his speed while riding and bumped into a dumper in front of him. The Nizampur police registered a case against the unknown person and are investigating the case. The deceased has been identified as Zaid Shaikh and the injured, Kaif Danish Siddhique.
-
Pune district collector holds pre-monsoon preparedness meeting
PUNE As the district and most of the parts in Western Maharashtra faced floods last year, Pune district collector on Thursday held a meeting with the disaster management committee to discuss pre-monsoon preparations. Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority metropolitan commissioner Suhas Diwase, District collector Rajesh Deshmukh, police officer Abhinav Deshmukh and Pune Zilla Parishad chief executive officer Ayush Prasad along with irrigation department and Indian Metrological Department officials were present for the meeting.
-
13-year-old boy strangled to death by uncle in Diva; accused arrested
A 13-year-old boy was murdered by his uncle in Diva. Mumbra police arrested the accused and recovered the body from a public toilet that has not been in use for a long time. The accused claimed that the boy abused him in front of everyone and used to spit in front of his house everyday as he didn't like him. The accused was identified as Dashrath Gole (38) of Diva and the deceased, Rupesh Gole.
-
Officials take stock of preparations in Lucknow ahead of festivities
In view of upcoming festivals of Eid and Akshay Tritiya, additional chief secretary Home Awanish Awasthi and additional director general, law and order, Prashant Kumar took stock of police and security preparations in the Old city area of Lucknow on Thursday. While Eid is likely to be celebrated on May 2 Akshay Tritiya falls on May 3. The CM had directed for restricted use of loudspeakers so that it did not cause inconvenience to others.
-
Members urge mosque managements in Pune to observe SC norms on loudspeakers
Members of Pune Muslim community on Thursday appealed to the mosque trustees and managements to abide by the Supreme Court guidelines related to playing loudspeakers at religious places. The community meeting took place at Azam Campus. As per data, Pune has 450 mosques and 90 per cent of them have valid loudspeaker permission from the government.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics