95% vaccine coverage needed to stop further measles outbreaks: Task force

Mumbai: The state-appointed measles task force has warned civic corporations of another outbreak in February or March. They suggested stepping up their vaccination drive to avoid it.

On Friday, a special review meeting was held by the state health minister Tanaji Sawant. The task force said Maharashtra has to attain 90 to 95% measles vaccination coverage to stop further outbreaks. They had kept January 26 as a deadline to complete maximum measles vaccination coverage in the state.

“We do not want any outbreaks starting from February-March and that can be achieved from maximum vaccination coverage. While the January 26 deadline looks difficult, health officials have been asked to do their best,” a task force member said.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, former Director of Health for Maharashtra, who heads the task force, said all district health officers, civil surgeons, and municipal health officers were informed of the target set for immunisation coverage. “We do not want to face a situation wherein there will be outbreaks in February and March. It will mean that we have not achieved the goal,” he added.

According to health experts, although measles is a preventable viral infection through vaccination, a 95% coverage rate is required for herd immunity and to stop the community spread.

Dr Salunkhe said that by now, the concerned health authorities are aware of the ground realities and what needs to be done.

“If we have to prevent further outbreaks, the concerned health authorities have to undertake microplanning at the ward level to ensure every child is vaccinated,” he added.

During the special review meeting, except for certain concerns in a few corporations including Mumbai, the rest was satisfactory, Dr Salunkhe said, adding, “We have provided concerned health authorities and municipal commissioners with technical inputs and guidelines by us.”

The state has seen 25 measles deaths out of which 16 – including eight suspected deaths – are from Mumbai. “The city is still an area of concern. Certain places where outbreaks are occurring still have poor vaccination coverage. The executive health officer said they are working on improving the coverage but faces challenges like resistance towards immunisation in certain pockets,” said Dr Salunkhe.

In the next two weeks, the task force said, the measles vaccination drive and review meetings will intensify and will be closely monitored by the state health minister to ensure the goal of 95% vaccination coverage is achieved in the state.

Since the outbreak of measles in October, the country’s financial hub has been battling to contain the infection which has so far infected 554 children. The city has seen 76 outbreaks. At present, the city has 370 active measles cases.

Currently, L Ward (Kurla) has the highest outbreaks in the city, followed by M-E ward (Govandi). The L Ward (Kurla) has 14 outbreaks followed by seven outbreaks in M-East (Govandi) and P-N Ward (Malad-West) each.

Meanwhile, since December 1, the outbreak response immunisation (ORI) vaccinated 51.01% (1,33,843) of eligible children between 9 months to 5 years of age and 57.85% (3,062) of eligible children in 6 months and 9 months. BMC has also arranged mobile teams to vaccinate children at construction sites and nomadic sites. The drive was started on December 24 and 110 children from the construction sites and 133 children from nomadic sites were given measles vaccine doses.