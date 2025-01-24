9.5-hour mega block: Slow trains to skip six key stations on Western Line in Mumbai from today

Mumbai: Passengers on Western Railway (WR) are advised not to wait for local trains at six stations after 11 pm on Friday, January 24, due to a 9.5-hour mega block between Bandra and Mahim. The affected stations are Mahalaxmi, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Matunga Road, Mahim, and Khar Road. WR will be replacing and strengthening the British-era bridge over the Mithi River during this period. 9.5-hour mega block: Slow trains to skip six key stations on Western Line from today

A total of 127 and 150 train services will be cancelled on January 24-25 and January 25-26, respectively. WR officials announced that all slow train services departing from Churchgate, Virar, Bhayandar, and Borivali after 11 pm on Friday will run on the fast line between Mumbai Central and Santacruz, skipping the six stations. The last train departing Churchgate for Borivali will be at 1 am.

“During the block, train services between Churchgate and Dadar will operate on the fast lines. The last slow service towards Virar will leave Churchgate at 11:58 pm. Some trains will also run on the Harbour line between Bandra and Goregaon,” said Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer, WR.

On Saturday morning, slow and fast trains originating from Virar, Nallasopara, Vasai Road, Bhayandar, and Borivali will terminate at Andheri. Normal services will gradually resume with the first fast train to Churchgate departing Virar at 5:47 am and the first slow train on the down line departing Churchgate at 8:03 am. Similar works will occur on Saturday night, extending the disruptions into Sunday morning.

WR’s work schedule also includes a girder launch for a road-over-bridge (ROB) between Vangaon and Dahanu. This will cause a one-hour block from 10:30 am to 11:30 am on January 25 and from 9:50 am to 10:50 am on January 26. Several long-distance trains will be regulated by 20-60 minutes, and some will terminate at Vangaon.

On Central Railway (CR), a six-hour block will be conducted on Saturday night to raise girders for the new Carnac Bridge, affecting services between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Dadar from 11 pm to 5 am. The new Carnac Bridge, spanning 70 metres in length and 26.5 metres in width, comes at an estimated cost of ₹55 crore. The old 154-year-old bridge was demolished in November 2022 after severe corrosion was discovered. The new bridge is expected to open before the monsoon.

These disruptions, initially scheduled for the previous weekend but postponed due to the Mumbai Marathon, will impact thousands of commuters. Passengers are urged to plan their journeys accordingly and check for updates to minimise inconvenience.