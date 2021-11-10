99% of Mumbai vaccinated at least once: BMC

Ninety-nine percent of the city’s eligible population is vaccinated at least once, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data released on Wednesday. BMC said it had administered 15.067 million vaccine doses (both doses combined) until 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 10. This includes vaccine doses administered at all private, municipal, state and central government-operated vaccination centres since January 16 this year, when the vaccination drive began across the country. The city eligible population is 9,236,500.

A BMC statement said, “So far, a total of 9,204,950 beneficiaries have been given their first dose, of which 5,862,933 beneficiaries have received both their doses.” According to the BMC’s vaccination dashboard, 99% of the city’s target population is vaccinated with the first dose and 63% is fully vaccinated.

Vaccination first began on January 16 for healthcare workers; on February 5 for frontline workers; on March 1 for citizens above 60 years of age; on April 1 for citizens in 45-59 years age group; and on May 1 for all adult citizens. Vaccination for lactating mothers began on May 26, and for pregnant women from July 14.