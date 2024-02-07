9-year-old boy struck by school van in Kamothe

Navi Mumbai: A private school van driver has been booked for rash driving and causing the death of a nine-year-old boy in Panvel Taluka. The incident occurred at Jui village in Kamothe shortly after midnight on Sunday. HT Image

According to the mother of the deceased Aryan Datta Salvi, a speeding Maruti Eeco school van rammed into her son and two others while they were crossing the road at Jui village. The van eventually crashed into an electric pole.

Aryan lived with his mother Anjali, 24, father Datta, 28, and brothers Avinash, 5, and Dipesh, 8, near Hanuman Temple at Jui village. The whole family collected garbage from Kamothe the whole day and would sell them to a Ravu Salvi in Jui village.

On Monday at around 1am, Anjali along with her son Aryan had gone to give the collected waste and were crossing the road when the mishap took place.

The van driver fled the scene after the accident. “The boy was declared dead on arrival at MGM Hospital while others are undergoing treatment,” a police officer from Kamothe police station said.

A case has been registered under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.