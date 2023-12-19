Thane: A nine-year-old girl from Mumbra suffered head injuries when a chunk of plaster fell off from the ceiling on Monday afternoon, said the regional disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation. 9-year-old girl injured after ceiling plaster falls off in Mumbra

The girl, identified as Muskan Shaikh, lives with her family in a rented flat in Mahatre apartment in Mumbra’s Sanjay Nagar neighbourhood. The building is 20 years old, and the fourth-floor apartment where the incident occurred is owned by Afsana Bano. Shaikh was in the bedroom while her mother was in the hall when the incident occurred.

“We received a call about the incident from Kalwa Hospital,” said Yasin Tadvi, chief of TMC’s disaster management cell. Shaikh was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for treatment and was discharged after her condition was stable, said sources.

Rajendra Giri, a TMC official, said, “We had issued a notice to the building to conduct structural audit and the report indicated that the building is dangerous, but the residents can continue to inhabit the structure and carry out repairs.”