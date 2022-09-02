A slew of digital measures rolled out to help retired cops
The measures were initiated by the Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlements) Jaya Bhagat last year
Mumbai: Retired police personnel from all over Maharashtra will soon have all information as well as grievance redressal tools regarding their post-retirement benefits at their fingertips. The slew of digital-age measures includes a weekly video call with concerned officials for addressing issues and queries, a dedicated toll-free helpline and a separate voice mail service for the same purpose for the less tech-savvy, a dedicated email address, a dedicated drop-box server, a YouTube channel to answer frequently asked questions and informative booklets on the same. Pensioners can register for all these services online.
The measures were initiated by the Principal Accountant General (Accounts and Entitlements) Jaya Bhagat last year with an aim to make things easier for retired government employees during the Covid-19 pandemic, when physical visits to concerned offices were not possible, more so for senior citizens who fall in the high-risk age group. Over the next several months, Bhagat’s office set up the infrastructure required for the initiatives, both physical and digital.
Apart from the online services, a voice mail service, too, was set up so that those not well-versed with internet-based mediums could leave a voice message. Special care was taken to ensure that ample time was given to the callers to understand the instructions and react accordingly. “Our policemen perform a very challenging task and we don’t want them to struggle for their pension after they retire. The purpose behind all these initiatives is of service,” Bhagat told Hindustan Times.
In July this year, Bhagat wrote to Director General of Police Rajnish Seth outlining the measures and seeking his cooperation in implementing them for retired police personnel. In her letter, Bhagat outlined the measures in detail along with the procedure to register for them, so that the same could be made available for policemen.
She added that as part of their outreach, workshops were conducted earlier this year at the state as well as Mumbai Police headquarters. Further, interactions with Pensioners’ Associations and Pension Adalats were also held at the Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Pune, Palghar, Satara, Ahmednagar and Kolhapur district treasuries, with a view to increase awareness of these initiatives and address pensioners’ concerns.
Last month, Seth issued instructions to forward the information about the AG’s measures to all unit heads under the state police, with links for pensioners to register themselves for all the services. Accordingly, Special Inspector General of Police (Administration) S Jayakumar sent a detailed note of the measures to all Commissionerate. Unit heads are now supposed to ensure that the information is forwarded to all police personnel. “We are sharing the information with all personnel so that, at the retirement stage, they can make use of this information,” Jayakumar said.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics