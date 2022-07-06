Aaditya may soon become sole MLA of Uddhav-led Sena
Mumbai Aaditya Thackeray, former environment and tourism minister and an MLA from Worli, may soon find himself in the piquant position of being the sole MLA of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Though the entire matter of the vertical split in the Shiv Sena is still pending in the Supreme Court, the newly-elected Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, has already begun the process of disqualifying 14 Sena MLAs who still profess allegiance to Uddhav Thackeray. However, a notice of disqualification will not be sent to Aaditya Thackeray, said sources in the Speaker’s office, as he is the grandson of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.
Over the last two weeks, 40 of the Shiv Sena’s 55 MLAs have switched sides to join Eknath Shinde who has since claimed that his faction is the real Shiv Sena, and that the remaining MLAs should be disqualified for anti-party activity as they voted against Shinde on the floor of the house during Monday’s trust vote.
The situation with regards to Aaditya Thackeray gets more complicated as the Speaker has recognized Eknath Shinde as the leader of the Shiv Sena on the floor of the House even though Narwekar’s own election as Speaker has been challenged by MVA lawyers in the Supreme Court and it has still to be adjudicated. But as things stand for now, the Worli MLA, the first and the only Thackeray so far to have contested an election, is unlikely to be counted as a Sena MLA though he will continue to be a member of the House.
On Monday Bharat Gogawale, chief whip of Shinde-led faction sought the disqualification of 14 Sena MLAs but not Aaditya. MLAs from the Shinde faction claim they have not initiated disqualification proceedings against the junior Thackeray out of respect for his lineage, a fact that the pro-Uddhav camp rubbishes adding that Aaditya has been spared because the rebels fear a backlash from the Shiv Sena cadre
Aaditya Thackeray himself said he did not attach any importance to the development. “I do not want anyone’s khaas prem (favours). The important part is that our whip is the official whip of the party. In a legal battle, our whip will be important. I will always stand with our Shiv Sainiks and loyalist MLAs in all situations.”
Prof Ulhas Bapat, an expert on constitutional law, told HT, “If a legislator votes against the whip of the party, he can be disqualified except in two situations--if they have taken prior permission to do so, and if the party condones his or her act within 15 days of the legislator doing so.”
-
Elderly couple found dead in UP’s Kanpur, daughter arrested: police
The 20-year-old daughter of an elderly couple was on Tuesday arrested hours after their bodies were recovered from their house in the Barra area of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, police said. The couple lived with their son Anoop and daughter Komal, a senior officer said. Komal, who is the couple's adopted daughter, hatched the conspiracy with her boyfriend Rohit Uttam to kill her parents, said Vijay Singh Meena, commissioner of police, Kanpur.
-
Two arrested for misbehaving with female head constable inside police station
Two people were arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman head constable inside a police station in Gurugram where they had come to lodge a complaint for theft of a scooter, said police on Tuesday. Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the woman constable was on duty and working on a case.
-
GMDA to use drone surveillance for traffic management
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will start using drone technology for traffic management in Gurugram after conducting a survey of locations in the city, which report maximum traffic congestion or accidents. Officials said demonstrations will be given by different companies before finalising the features required to interpret traffic violations and mapping of vehicles on the road. “Once the drone technology starts working in Gurugram, it will improve the traffic situation across the city,” said he.
-
Ludhiana: Decade on, road project in Juhi Enclave begins
Pending for over a decade, MLA Madan Lal Bagga on Tuesday inaugurated the Rs 80-lakh road construction project in Juhi Enclave on Jassian Road, around a month after the Permanent Lok Adalat ordered the attachment of the MC commissioner's official vehicle. Secretary of Juhi Enclave Residents Welfare Society, Baweja, said that after struggling for around 6-7 years, they had moved Lok Adalat in 2018.
-
PSEB Class 10 results: Girls bag top three positions in Ludhiana
Girls from Ludhiana outshined the boys in the Class 10 Punjab School Education Board results declared on Tuesday by bagging the top three positions in the district. Anchal Jindal, a student of BCM Senior Secondary School, Jamalpur Colony, topped the district with 98.77% and scored 642 of 650 marks. Although Jindal and the third position holder in the state scored the same marks, Anchal has been placed fourth as per the tie-breaker formula.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics