Aaditya Thackeray meets Kejriwal in Delhi, assures unity in INDIA bloc alliance

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray met Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in the national Capital. Thackeray said all Opposition parties must unite to address the issue of voter names’ deletion and fair elections. (Aam Aadmi Party | Official X account)

The development comes a day after the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Thackeray met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to media persons after meeting Kejriwal, Thackeray said all Opposition parties must unite to address the issue of voter names’ deletion and fair elections.

“Shiv Sena UBT had come here to tell him that governments come and go but our relationship will remain. The people of Delhi know the work he has done in the last ten years. In this election (in Delhi), the Election Commission of India (ECI) had a big role. Be it INDIA bloc alliance or all Opposition parties, we must think about what our next step as elections in our democracy will be are not free and fair anymore... It is important to discuss the issue of voter names’ deletion. We talk about these issues both in person and on telephone calls. Those who are tapping phones must know this...”, he said.

Also Read:Aaditya Thackeray slams Sharad Pawar for honouring ‘anti-Maharashtra, anti-national’ Eknath Shinde

Thackeray said that his meetings with both Kejriwal and Gandhi were courtesy calls.

He also spoke on the unity of the INDIA bloc alliance.

“INDIA alliance has joint leadership. There is no one leader. This is not a fight of egos or for one’s benefit but a fight for the future of the country”, Thackeray said.