Wednesday, Apr 09, 2025
Abhinav Goel appointed as the new KDMC commissioner

ByYogesh Naik
Apr 09, 2025 07:48 AM IST

Maharashtra govt appoints Abhinav Goel as KDMC Municipal Commissioner, along with other key postings in various departments.

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed the Hingoli collector, Abhinav Goel, as the Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

Goel, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is an engineer by qualification. An IAS officer of the 2016 batch, he has previously served as collector of Dhule.

The former KDMC commissioner, Indurani Jakhar, was transferred as collector of Palghar last week.

The state has also appointed Sanjay Katkar, former Mira Bhayander Commissioner, as the Managing Director of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation in Mumbai.

C K Dange, an IAS officer of the 2010 batch, has been posted as the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation.

Anita Meshram of the 2015 batch has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad in Akola. Ayushi Singh was appointed as the Additional Tribal Commissioner in Nagpur.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Abhinav Goel appointed as the new KDMC commissioner
