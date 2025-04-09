MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday appointed the Hingoli collector, Abhinav Goel, as the Municipal Commissioner of Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC). Abhinav Goel appointed as the new KDMC commissioner

Goel, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is an engineer by qualification. An IAS officer of the 2016 batch, he has previously served as collector of Dhule.

The former KDMC commissioner, Indurani Jakhar, was transferred as collector of Palghar last week.

The state has also appointed Sanjay Katkar, former Mira Bhayander Commissioner, as the Managing Director of Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation in Mumbai.

C K Dange, an IAS officer of the 2010 batch, has been posted as the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Fisheries Development Corporation.

Anita Meshram of the 2015 batch has been posted as the Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad in Akola. Ayushi Singh was appointed as the Additional Tribal Commissioner in Nagpur.