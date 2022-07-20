Abhyas Galli gets a revision

Mumbai: A tree-lined sanctuary for students, Abhyas Galli or Study Street in Worli, has recently got a facelift. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken a beautification project on this 40-metre-long tranquil lane, where youngsters often go to study as there is very little traffic movement.

The lane is located just behind the Poddar Hospital in Worli. As there is very little traffic movement in this lane, it is the lane of choice for students in the area, mostly from underprivileged backgrounds, who need some space to study in peace.

What was so far a poorly lit stretch, with no proper seating arrangements for students, has now been transformed with special seating arrangements, modern street furniture with canopies and better lights. An open library has also been set up in the lane along with drinking water facilities and toilets. The BMC spent ₹70 lakh on the project, which took nearly a year to be completed.

Sharad Ughade, assistant municipal commissioner, who spearheaded this project, said the primary objective of BMC was to restore the heritage of this lane. “This lane is one of the iconic landmarks of this city. For many decades, several students have spent their nights studying here and then went on to become IAS officers, doctors, engineers, and bureaucrats. The basic idea of taking up this project is to highlight the ambience for which this area is known for,” Ughade said. An arrangement for digital projection has also been made in the lane. Besides painting murals in the walls of the lane, they have also installed QR codes, that will help students track e-books and get online guidance.

Bharat Gothoskar, a chronicler of the city of Mumbai and founder of Khaki Tours, says that the history of this lane dates back to the time when there were mills in the area. “Worli was an underdeveloped suburb on the edge of Girangaon (Mill Land) about a century ago. Around this time, a large enclave was developed by Bombay Development Directorate (what we now know as BDD Chawls) to house the workers. Many schools came up in the area for the worker’s children. But these tiny tenements used to house large families and did not have enough space for the children to study. Many of the students realized that the well-lit lane behind Poddar Ayurvedic College was totally silent in the night. These pavements have been used by generations for Worlikars for study, giving it the informal name of ‘Abhyas Galli’ (Marathi for Study Lane),” said Gothoskar. He welcomed BMC’s work on this lane, saying provisions like better seating arrangements, downloadable eBooks and toilets will go a long way in enhancing the studying experience.

Locals and students have appreciated the beautification work on the lane. “Earlier, there was no proper seating area and the lights would be dim, which would make studying difficult. Now this area is much more pleasing,” said Kanchan Gupte, a 16-year-old student, who frequents the lane. “It’s good that BMC has renovated this lane, but it’s also important to maintain it regularly,” added Ramesh Budiya, a local resident.