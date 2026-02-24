MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man who had been absconding for nine months for allegedly attempting to murder a 29-year-old following a dispute over a broken car window was arrested on Sunday. Absconding man held 9 months after attempt to murder case

Police nabbed the accused, identified as Mohammed Zubair Siddique Memon, following a search operation. Police said he fled the city after assaulting the victim, Saud Zubair Balim. He allegedly returned on Saturday, and an investigation is underway to determine his whereabouts during the nine months he was on the run.

According to investigators, Balim, a Malvani resident, had gone for lunch with friends when he learnt that the window of his friend Faizan Siddiqui’s car had been broken.

The duo went to confront the person responsible. Police said Memon arrived at the spot with eight other individuals. The group allegedly admitted to damaging the vehicle, and an argument ensued which escalated into violence.

During the fight, Memon allegedly began assaulting Siddiqui. When Balim intervened, Memon allegedly attacked him with a knife and beat him severely, causing serious injuries to his head and ear.

Balim was rushed to a government hospital for treatment. He later filed a complaint, following which police registered an FIR under attempt to murder and other relevant sections. While police arrested several co-accused earlier, Memon, the main accused, had remained absconding until his arrest on Sunday, police said.