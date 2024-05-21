 AC booth in Mulund applauded | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AC booth in Mulund applauded

ByHT Correspondent
May 21, 2024 07:22 AM IST

Election Commission sets up indoor polling booths in society halls for voter comfort. Suyog Society in Mulund East allows ACs for voters, praised by all.

To enhance voter comfort in the scorching summer heat, the Election Commission selected various indoor venues, including society halls and marriage halls, to serve as polling booths this year. One such polling station, located at the Suyog Society’s community hall in Mulund East, has become a talking point in the area.

HT Image
HT Image

Members of Suyog Society went beyond the call of duty to ensure a comfortable ambience for voters. “Considering the heat, society members decided to permit ACs to make voters comfortable,” said Hiren Warik, secretary of the society. The initiative was applauded by both voters and polling staff, said Ashish Bawchikar, the zonal officer of Zone 25 in Mulund. The AC booth went on to become a popular topic of conversation in the vicinity.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / AC booth in Mulund applauded

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On