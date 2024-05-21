AC booth in Mulund applauded
Election Commission sets up indoor polling booths in society halls for voter comfort. Suyog Society in Mulund East allows ACs for voters, praised by all.
To enhance voter comfort in the scorching summer heat, the Election Commission selected various indoor venues, including society halls and marriage halls, to serve as polling booths this year. One such polling station, located at the Suyog Society’s community hall in Mulund East, has become a talking point in the area.
Members of Suyog Society went beyond the call of duty to ensure a comfortable ambience for voters. “Considering the heat, society members decided to permit ACs to make voters comfortable,” said Hiren Warik, secretary of the society. The initiative was applauded by both voters and polling staff, said Ashish Bawchikar, the zonal officer of Zone 25 in Mulund. The AC booth went on to become a popular topic of conversation in the vicinity.
