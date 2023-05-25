Chaos and delay as AC local’s cooling system malfunctions

Mumbai: A Churchgate-bound air-conditioned train that started from Virar experienced technical issues on Wednesday morning as the cooling system malfunctioned in two of its coaches. The issue was first reported at Bhayander station, and the train gradually made several halts, as commuters complained of discomfort. HT Image

According to sources, the stoppage time of the train was extended at Bhayander, Mira Road, Dahisar, Borivali and Bandra stations due to the chaos caused by affected passengers in both coaches. Western Railway officials claimed that their technical staff responded swiftly and successfully resolved the problem before the train reached Churchgate.

“There was an issue of the AC not working in two coaches of VR 94016, due to which the train stopped for a longer time at Bhayander, Mira Road, Dahisar, Borivali and Bandra stations,” said a WR spokesperson. The doors were kept open at these stations and passengers complained to the rail staff at the platform and even got down from the train. Someone pulled the alarm chain at Bandra station where the train was detained for nearly five minutes. Later, the train escorting staff addressed the problem and effectively resolved the issue.

Currently, Western Railway operates 79 AC local services on weekdays, catering to an average of approximately 90,000 commuters per day.

The rail passenger associations claimed that this incident showed the importance of regular maintenance and servicing of AC trains to ensure a comfortable journey for commuters. Passengers took to social media to complain about the inconvenience caused and express their frustration.

Earlier too, AC locals have faced problems. In April, a running AC local was caught on camera with its doors open. Western Railway authorities have reassured passengers that they are committed to providing a seamless travel experience and will take the necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in future.

