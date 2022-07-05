ACB finds cash of ₹17.64L in BMC engineer’s drawer
Mumbai: Two employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were arrested by the Mumbai unit of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes of ₹1.90 lakh from the owner of an automobile spare parts shop.
The arrested accused, assistant engineer Amol Thavil, 39, and deputy engineer Dattatray Mane, 36, are attached to BMC’s D-Ward office in Nana Chowk.
Upon conducting the search, ACB officials found ₹17.64 lakh in cash in Thavil’s office table drawer.
According to the ACB officials, the complainant wanted to build a temporary shed for the rainy season. “To build the shed, he went to seek permission from civic authorities, they demanded ₹2 lakh for granting the permission, and later, reduced the demand to ₹1.90 lakh after negotiations,” said an ACB official.
As the complainant was not willing to pay the amount, he approached the ACB officers. The ACB officers verified the demand, and thereafter set a trap. When the complainant went with the amount to the BMC office, Mane accepted it.
Mane was immediately taken into custody by the ACB officials after which, the officials asked Mane to call Thavil and inform him that he had received the payment to which Thavil nodded.
“We searched the cabin of Thavil, and found cash ₹17,64,500 in his table drawer,” said the ACB official.
“Both of them were produced before the court and the court has remanded them to our custody. We have got their custody till July 7, and further investigation is on,” said the ACB official.
