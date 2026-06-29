Mumbai: Three days after a Mahim resident was allegedly stabbed during an argument over a damaged mobile phone, police have arrested the accused, who had been absconding since the attack. Accused held in Mahim assault over phone damage row

Hindustan Times had reported on Friday that a 35-year-old man was knifed by a fellow pedestrian outside Mahim railway station on Thursday night.

According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday night when complainant Naveen Prasanna was walking home from Mahim railway station after work. He accidentally bumped into Khan, causing the latter’s mobile phone to fall to the ground.

Police said an argument ensued despite Prasanna apologising. Khan allegedly demanded compensation for the damaged phone, threatened the victim and stabbed him in the stomach before fleeing.

Despite his injuries, Prasanna managed to reach home, after which his family rushed him to hospital. Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person and launched an investigation.

The accused, identified as Anas Khan, was arrested following an investigation based on CCTV footage and technical evidence. A court has remanded him to police custody.

“We arrested the accused and are investigating the exact motive behind the attack,” said an officer from Mahim police station.

On Sun, Jun 28, 2026 at 8:47 PM Vidhushi Rajpurohit <vidhushi.rajpurohit@hindustantimes.com> wrote:

Mahim stabbing accused held after a week long search

Megha Sood

megha.sood@hindustantimes.com

Mumbai: A week after a Mahim resident was allegedly stabbed during an argument over a damaged mobile phone, police have arrested the accused, who had been absconding since the attack.

The accused, identified as Anas Khan, was arrested following an investigation based on CCTV footage and technical evidence. A court has remanded him to police custody.

According to police, the incident occurred last week when complainant Naveen Prasanna was walking home from Mahim railway station after work. He accidentally bumped into Khan, causing the latter’s mobile phone to fall to the ground.

Police said an argument ensued despite Prasanna apologising. Khan allegedly demanded compensation for the damaged phone, threatened the victim and stabbed him in the stomach before fleeing.

Despite his injuries, Prasanna managed to reach home, after which his family rushed him to hospital. Police registered an FIR against an unidentified person and launched an investigation.

Using CCTV footage and technical surveillance, police identified and traced Khan and arrested him.

“We arrested the accused and are investigating the exact motive behind the attack,” said an officer from Mahim police station.