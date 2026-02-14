THANE: Concerned over the rapidly shrinking green cover in Thane, environmentalists and residents have demanded strict action against officials of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) after over 300 trees were allegedly felled for the Saket–Anand Nagar road project without prior public notice or adherence to due procedure. Activists fume as MMRDA contractor felled over 300 trees without public notices

Activists claim that mandatory geo-tagging of trees was not carried out before the felling began. They allege that more than 1,800 trees will be affected by the road linking Anand Nagar and Saket to the Chembur–CSMT freeway via the Eastern Express Highway. Official estimates indicate that 1,788 trees are slated to be cut for the flyover project, and the felling process is currently underway.

The Saket–Anand Nagar flyover, being constructed by the MMRDA at an estimated cost of ₹1,847.72 crore, is scheduled for completion within 48 months. The project is aimed at easing chronic traffic congestion on the Mumbai–Nashik Highway and Ghodbunder Road by reducing travel time and fuel consumption along the 8-km stretch between Saket and Anand Nagar, particularly for vehicles travelling between Mumbai, Nashik and Gujarat. Piling work for the elevated corridor is currently in progress.

Manoj Pradhan, president of the NCP (SP) Sharadchandra Pawar faction in Thane, alleged that while permission had been granted by the TMC to cut 177 trees, the contractor felled over 300. “Nearly 300 trees were cut without geo-tagging and without following due procedure. The cutting is still in progress,” he said. Pradhan added that orders had been issued to replant the felled trees in Kolshet. On Thursday, he, along with party members and environmental activists, planted saplings at the sites where trees had been cut in protest against the alleged violations.

As per tender conditions, trees marked for removal must be numbered and geo-tagged to ensure transparency and facilitate transplantation, particularly to designated locations such as Kolshet. Activists claim these norms were not followed.

“These trees were planted around 30 years ago when T Chandrashekhar was the Thane Municipal Commissioner. Today, as they are being indiscriminately cut, the civic body remains silent. Our corporators will raise the issue in the TMC General Body meeting,” Pradhan said, adding that Thane’s pollution index has touched nearly 300.

Apart from the flyover project, activists also flagged plans to cut 742 of the 1,614 trees at the old Thane Mental Hospital premises under a proposed redevelopment plan, further intensifying concerns about the city’s green cover.

Augustine Kasber, president of the Thane Citizen Foundation, said development must be balanced with environmental safeguards. “Authorities should design projects in a way that protects the maximum number of trees and plan proactively for relocation and transplantation. Pokhran Road No 2 is a good example, where over 200 trees were preserved during road widening,” he said.

Repeated attempts to contact TMC deputy commissioner Madhukar Bodke for comment went unanswered. An MMRDA official said a response could not be provided immediately and may be shared by Monday.