IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Actor Sood a habitual offender of illegal construction: Bombay HC told
In its notice, the BMC had alleged that Sood carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building 'Shakti Sagar' and was converting it into a commercial hotel.(HT FILE PHOTO)
In its notice, the BMC had alleged that Sood carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building 'Shakti Sagar' and was converting it into a commercial hotel.(HT FILE PHOTO)
mumbai news

Actor Sood a habitual offender of illegal construction: Bombay HC told

The affidavit was filed in response to the petition filed by Sood last week challenging a notice issued against him by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in October last year and an order passed by a civil court in December 2020 dismissing his suit against the notice.
READ FULL STORY
By Harshit Sabarwal | PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 10:45 PM IST

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is a "habitual offender" who keeps carrying out unauthorised construction work in a residential building in suburban Juhu despite demolition action initiated on two occasions in the past, the Mumbai civic body stated in its affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.

The affidavit was filed in response to the petition filed by Sood last week challenging a notice issued against him by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in October last year and an order passed by a civil court in December 2020 dismissing his suit against the notice.

In its notice, the BMC had alleged that Sood carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building 'Shakti Sagar' and was converting it into a commercial hotel.

"The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department," the civic body said in the affidavit.

As per the affidavit, Sood was trying to protect an "ex-facie illegal commercial hotel which has been constructed and modified by the appellant (Sood) contrary to the sanctioned building plan".

"The appellant has not been given permission for change of user of the said property from residential to commercial and there is no license to run the commercial hotel," the affidavit said.

It added that Sood had sought umbrage under unwarranted and baseless allegations of harassment and malafides.

"The appellant, who has totally modified an entire building unauthorisedly into a hotel, is running the same without a license," the municipal corporation said.

The BMC said initial action was initiated against the illegal construction in September 2018 but Sood continued the construction work.

On November 12, 2018, demolition of the unauthorised work was carried out.

"Such is the audacity of the appellant that he once again started alterations and reconstructed the demolished portion. Therefore, the BMC once again took action of demolition on February 14, 2020," the affidavit said.

It said Sood had no documents to even indicate that he or his wife Sonali Sood are the owners of the said building.

The petition will be heard on Wednesday by Justice Prithviraj Chavan.

The high court on Monday extended till Wednesday the civil court's order restraining the BMC from taking a coercive action against the alleged illegal construction.

Sood in his plea had claimed that he had not carried out any illegal or unauthorised construction in the six-storey Shakti Sagar building.

"The petitioner (Sood) has not made any changes in the building that warrants permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act have been done," Sood's advocate Amogh Singh had argued.

The petition had requested the court to quash and set aside the notice issued by the BMC in October, 2020, and also sought an interim relief to not take any coercive action against the actor.

Sood, who is known for his roles in films like "Dabangg", "Jodha Akbar" and "Simmba", came into spotlight in 2020 for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reach their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Representational picture (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
Representational picture (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bird flu: 200 more birds found dead in Maharashtra; tally touches 1,839 in 5 days

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:23 AM IST
With a growing number of bird deaths being reported in Maharashtra, the risk of avian influenza, or bird flu, spreading across the state is also rising
READ FULL STORY
Close
Skyline at Worli on Tuesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Skyline at Worli on Tuesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

At 35.3°C, Mumbai sees hottest January day of 2021

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:15 AM IST
With mercury touching 35
READ FULL STORY
Close
In 2019, man died after aluminium panels placed outside the building on the east facade fell on him. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
In 2019, man died after aluminium panels placed outside the building on the east facade fell on him. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Churchgate station to undergo 2.4 crore repair work

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Western Railway (WR) has decided to undertake strengthening and improvement work of the Churchgate suburban railway station building at a cost of 2
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational picture (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

2 held for harassing, stalking principal in Mumbai

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:12 AM IST
The Wadala police have arrested two men for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a 35-year-old principal of a city-based college
READ FULL STORY
Close
he court has also imposed a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25,000 on the accused, of which <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 is to be paid to the victim’s family as compensation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
he court has also imposed a fine of 25,000 on the accused, of which 15,000 is to be paid to the victim’s family as compensation. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

23-year-old Mumbai man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for eloping with minor niece

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:09 AM IST
The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act court on Monday sentenced a 23-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for eloping and committing aggravated sexual assault on his 16-year-old niece
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture
Representational picture
mumbai news

Cut down Class 10 syllabus by 50%, principals urge state board

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:07 AM IST
With schools in the city still operating online, several principals have urged the state board to cut down the syllabus of Class 10 students by a total of 50%, in light of the Covid-19 outbreak and resultant lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhai Jagtap. (HT Photo)
Bhai Jagtap. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

We will get north Indian voters back, says Mumbai Congress chief

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Newly-appointed Mumbai Congress chief Ashok alias Bhai Jagtap said the city unit was putting in all its the efforts to woo the north Indian voters by bringing back the community leaders to the party
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police learnt that the accused had cheated several people with the same modus operandi in Kolkata. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police learnt that the accused had cheated several people with the same modus operandi in Kolkata. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Six arrested in Mumbai for duping people by offering bogus work visas, fake employment contracts of Russian firms

By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST
The Mumbai crime branch raided an office at Malad (West) and arrested six accused for allegedly duping people by illegally offering them jobs abroad
READ FULL STORY
Close
The complainant and the four arrested accused are college students.
The complainant and the four arrested accused are college students.
mumbai news

4 Mumbai youths, including two minors, held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl for over a year

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Kalachowki police on Sunday arrested four youths, including two minor boys, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl on different occasions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018. (Ht Photo)
Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018. (Ht Photo)
mumbai news

Bhima Koregaon case: Dr Anand Teltumbde moves bail plea before NIA court

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:57 AM IST
Dr Anand Teltumbde, arrested in connection with violence at Bhima-Koregaon in January 2018, has moved a bail application running into 65 pages, before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two Indian pond heron birds found dead at Gauripada in Kalyan (West) on Tuesday afternoon. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT)
Two Indian pond heron birds found dead at Gauripada in Kalyan (West) on Tuesday afternoon. (Rishikesh Choudhary/ HT)
mumbai news

72 birds found dead in city since January 5, says Mumbai civic body

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:44 AM IST
In the last six days, the disaster control management cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received 32 complaints of 72 death of birds between January 5-11, amid the outbreak of bird flu in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the presentation made to the chief minister, the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7,000-crore BVSL is expected to be completed by 2025. (HT Photo)
According to the presentation made to the chief minister, the 7,000-crore BVSL is expected to be completed by 2025. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Virar, Versova sea link projects, demands work be completed faster

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Bandra to Versova sea link to be ready by 2025; pre-feasibility study for Versova to Virar link completed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture.
Representational picture.
mumbai news

35-60% seats in Maharashtra vacant in private dental colleges: Report

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Days after the Central government extended the admissions deadline for undergraduate medical and dental seats until January 15 to fill up all vacant seats across the country, the Dental Council of India (DCI) through its latest circular has extended admissions deadline for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) course until January 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhananjay Munde issued a public clarification on his social media account and said that the victim and her sister with whom he was in a relationship, were blackmailing him since 2019. (HT Photo)
Dhananjay Munde issued a public clarification on his social media account and said that the victim and her sister with whom he was in a relationship, were blackmailing him since 2019. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra social justice minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde denies rape claims, says woman is blackmailing him

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:38 AM IST
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and social justice minister Dhananjay Munde has found himself in the centre of a controversy after a woman accused him of rape on the promise of marriage and other favours
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a presentation made by MSRDC to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, the corporation proposed the construction of the road. (Hindustan Times)
In a presentation made by MSRDC to chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday, the corporation proposed the construction of the road. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Will Maharashtra’s MVA government revive the ambitious Konkan coastal road project?

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 12:34 AM IST
The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government is reviving the plan to construct a coastal road through three districts of Konkan
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP