Actor Sood a habitual offender of illegal construction: Bombay HC told
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood is a "habitual offender" who keeps carrying out unauthorised construction work in a residential building in suburban Juhu despite demolition action initiated on two occasions in the past, the Mumbai civic body stated in its affidavit filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday.
The affidavit was filed in response to the petition filed by Sood last week challenging a notice issued against him by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in October last year and an order passed by a civil court in December 2020 dismissing his suit against the notice.
In its notice, the BMC had alleged that Sood carried out structural changes in the six-storey residential building 'Shakti Sagar' and was converting it into a commercial hotel.
"The appellant is a habitual offender and wants to enjoy the commercial proceeds of the unauthorised work and therefore once again started reconstructing the demolished portion in order to make it operational as a hotel albeit illegally and without permission from the License department," the civic body said in the affidavit.
As per the affidavit, Sood was trying to protect an "ex-facie illegal commercial hotel which has been constructed and modified by the appellant (Sood) contrary to the sanctioned building plan".
"The appellant has not been given permission for change of user of the said property from residential to commercial and there is no license to run the commercial hotel," the affidavit said.
It added that Sood had sought umbrage under unwarranted and baseless allegations of harassment and malafides.
"The appellant, who has totally modified an entire building unauthorisedly into a hotel, is running the same without a license," the municipal corporation said.
The BMC said initial action was initiated against the illegal construction in September 2018 but Sood continued the construction work.
On November 12, 2018, demolition of the unauthorised work was carried out.
"Such is the audacity of the appellant that he once again started alterations and reconstructed the demolished portion. Therefore, the BMC once again took action of demolition on February 14, 2020," the affidavit said.
It said Sood had no documents to even indicate that he or his wife Sonali Sood are the owners of the said building.
The petition will be heard on Wednesday by Justice Prithviraj Chavan.
The high court on Monday extended till Wednesday the civil court's order restraining the BMC from taking a coercive action against the alleged illegal construction.
Sood in his plea had claimed that he had not carried out any illegal or unauthorised construction in the six-storey Shakti Sagar building.
"The petitioner (Sood) has not made any changes in the building that warrants permission from the BMC. Only those changes that are allowed under the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning (MRTP) Act have been done," Sood's advocate Amogh Singh had argued.
The petition had requested the court to quash and set aside the notice issued by the BMC in October, 2020, and also sought an interim relief to not take any coercive action against the actor.
Sood, who is known for his roles in films like "Dabangg", "Jodha Akbar" and "Simmba", came into spotlight in 2020 for his philanthropy work in helping migrants reach their homes during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu: 200 more birds found dead in Maharashtra; tally touches 1,839 in 5 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 35.3°C, Mumbai sees hottest January day of 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Churchgate station to undergo ₹2.4 crore repair work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held for harassing, stalking principal in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
23-year-old Mumbai man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for eloping with minor niece
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cut down Class 10 syllabus by 50%, principals urge state board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We will get north Indian voters back, says Mumbai Congress chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six arrested in Mumbai for duping people by offering bogus work visas, fake employment contracts of Russian firms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 Mumbai youths, including two minors, held for sexually assaulting 17-year-old girl for over a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhima Koregaon case: Dr Anand Teltumbde moves bail plea before NIA court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
72 birds found dead in city since January 5, says Mumbai civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray reviews Virar, Versova sea link projects, demands work be completed faster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
35-60% seats in Maharashtra vacant in private dental colleges: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra social justice minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde denies rape claims, says woman is blackmailing him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will Maharashtra’s MVA government revive the ambitious Konkan coastal road project?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox