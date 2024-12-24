Adani acquires 86% stake in MRO firm Air Works

MUMBAI: The Adani group’s defence arm, Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), has signed an agreement to acquire an 85.8% stake in Air Works, India’s largest private-sector Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) company. Gautam Adani speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad in this April 2, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

With operations across 35 cities and a workforce of over 1,300 personnel, Air Works brings extensive expertise in servicing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft. The acquisition enhances Adani’s capabilities in the defence MRO sector, solidifying its position in India’s airborne defence ecosystem.

Air Works, founded in Mumbai in April 1951 but now headquartered in Delhi, offers aviation services such as spanning line maintenance, heavy checks, interior refurbishment, painting, redelivery checks, avionics as well as aircraft management services for Indian and global customers. The company undertakes base maintenance for narrow-body and turboprop aircraft, as well as rotary aircraft from its facilities in Hosur in Karnataka, Mumbai and Kochi. In addition to civil aviation, Air Works has significant capabilities in defence MRO, executing projects for the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

Jeet Adani, director of Adani Airports said, “The Indian aviation industry stands at a transformative juncture, now the third-largest globally and on track to induct over 1,500 aircraft in the coming years.”