Adani issue: 70 AAP workers marching towards BJP office detained

Mumbai: Nearly 70 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were detained for marching towards the state BJP office from Churchgate station on Sunday morning over the Adani issue.

Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP national joint secretary and city working president, said that the Adani scam is the largest scam in independent India. All of the country’s resources have been systematically surrendered to Gautam Adani by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a press note read.

“Adani’s wealth has sky-rocketed from 37,000 crore to 13 lakh crore, after Modi became the PM. Despite the Hindenburg report, exposing the black marketeering, round tripping, inflated share prices and stock market manipulation, the BJP government and the PM have not taken any action whatsoever,” Mascarenhas said.

“Tax payers’ money and the hard-earned savings of India’s working class is being siphoned off by Adani to build his empire, through investments by LIC and SBI. We have been seeing a free fall of Adani stocks, the markets have been hitting the lower circuit, within a few seconds of trade, on a daily basis. This is a loss of not just Indian wealth, but the wholesale erosion of trust in the county’s financial system,” Mascarenhas added.

“AAP will continue to stand with the aam aadmi and will do what it takes to safeguard Indian wealth. We demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee to unearth the truth, fix responsibility and initiate action against Gautam Adani for the fraud that he is,” the AAP national joint secretary said.

Meanwhile, Nilesh Bagul, senior Inspector, Marine Drive police, said, “We had told the AAP workers not to hold any morcha. When they came out of the Churchgate station, we detained them and launched proceedings under the Bombay Police Act for taking out a morcha sans permission.’’