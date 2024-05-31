Adani takes cricket league route to woo Dharavi residents

MUMBAI: The Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, has organised the Dharavi Premier League (DPL), a three-day cricket tournament to woo Dharavi residents, many of whom have been opposing the redevelopment of their slum. Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group, has organised the Dharavi Premier League (DPL).. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin) (AP)

The DPL will begin on May 31 at 10 am at the RPF Ground in Dharavi. There are 14 teams and 210 players from Sector 1. The sector, which represents the very soul of Dharavi, is also the largest geographically and population-wise, covering areas such as Matunga Labour Camp, Shahu Nagar, Sat Chawl, Valmiki Nagar, and Kamala Nagar. The matches will be played in a 10-over format on a knockout basis.

The DPL will also have in-match entertainment, music and food. There will be cash prizes for the winners and runners-up, the man of the match and the player of the series. There will also be spot prizes of ₹500 to ₹1,000 for viewers who come to cheer for their favourite teams and little competitions such as pani-puri-eating and bat-ball balancing.

Zaid Shaikh, the organiser of the DPL, said that there was a ₹1,000 cash prize for best batsman, bowler and catch in every match. “The winner of DPL will get a trophy and ₹20,000 cash prize while the runner-up team will get a trophy and ₹10,000 cash prize,” he said. “There is also a ₹1,000 cash prize for the best youngest player and best oldest player.” In addition to this, there will be performances from local Dharavi rappers, who will present songs created especially for DPL, as well as a hip-hop performance on the final day.

For the developers, the cricket tournament is a way to connect with Dharavi residents, given the background of protests against the redevelopment project. Apart from the residents, political parties with influence in Dharavi such as the Congress and Shiv Sena have been openly opposing the project. Against this backdrop, the Adani group has undertaken various measures to woo Dharavi’s residents.

Apart from the DPL, the other measures include mapping the requirements within Dharavi’s communities through mohalla meetings with residents, women and the Muslim community. “We will be launching major vocation-backed skilling initiatives for youth, women and men in areas that will improve their lifestyle and earnings,” said an official. “This is being done in collaboration with several corporates, the government’s National Skill Development Councils and State Skill Councils. Even in the survey activity currently underway, and later in construction and allied activities, DRPPL will deploy most of the locals after due training so that they are partners in the development of Dharavi.”

The residents will also be offered courses like beauty and wellness, mehndi, tailoring, social and digital media marketing, and technology-focused courses such as Excel and Tally. “Most women here are in urgent need of jobs due to financial difficulties,” said the official. “Some of them are looking for jobs such as sales associates, telemarketers and drivers.”

Raju Korde, founder member of the Dharavi Bachao Andolan, called the DPL an attempt to create “agents”. “The Adani group has organised this DPL to lure the youth of Dharavi with its money power,” he said. “This is the same model that political leaders use: distribute money to various organisations in the area and use that manpower for your political benefit. Through the DPL, the Adani group will establish a connection with youngsters and lumpen elements of the area and convert them into its agents. They want to present a picture that Dharavi residents are supporting them. But after some time, they will use these youths to forcefully evict them.”