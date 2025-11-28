Adani-led JV lowest bidder for phase 3 of Mithi clean-up

MUMBAI: An Adani-led joint venture (JV) has emerged as the lowest bidder for Phase 3 of the Mithi River Rejuvenation Project. The JV, which includes Adani Road Transport Limited, Ashoka and Aakshya, has outbid two other contenders – Hindustan Construction Company and Afcons Infrastructure Limited – according to the tender website of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). A final evaluation of the bid is underway. Mumbai, India. June 30, 2025: View of the polluted Mithi River at the Powai area of Mumbai. The Mithi River flows through Salsette Island, which is part of the city of Mumbai. Mumbai, India. June 3, 2025. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

The Adani-led JV’s bid was lowest, negotiated down to 7.1% but still higher than the estimated ₹1,700 crore. Phase 3, the final stage of the much-delayed mega-project, aims to divert sewage from the Mithi River’s stream and reduce flooding during the monsoon.

First announced in 2023, phase 3 has been long delayed. Cancelled several times due to lack of interest from bidders, and difficulties in relocating project-affected persons (PAPs), the tender was floated once again in February 2023, at an estimated cost of ₹2,300 crore.

A further lack of response, and incidents of flooding in 2025, forced the BMC to re-issue the tender after scaling down the scope of work, for ₹1,700 crore. Phase 3 will now focus on desilting and cleaning the river. It will involve building interceptors to divert sewage during non-monsoon months; building additional sewer lines along the river; and ensuring the sewage is diverted into the network, said an official with the BMC’s storm water drains department.

It will also include constructing a retaining wall, and widening and deepening a 300-metre stretch of the river, constructing service roads, among other things. To reduce flooding, 18 flood-control gates will be built, down from 25. An 8-km-long promenade along the river has been dropped. “This will not mean annual desilting will no longer be needed,” the official explained.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant, who had earlier alleged that the tender had been tailored to favour the chosen companies, said, “After handing over Mumbai’s port, airport, infrastructure projects, data centres, electricity distribution, transport services, various land parcels and major city projects to the Adani Group, the BJP-run dispensation has now given the Mithi River cleaning project also to the group.”

A senior BMC official denied the allegation, saying the tender process strictly follows the rules. “The lowest bidder is typically chosen, which is why the joint venture has been shortlisted. The other two bidders quoted costs far higher than the base estimate,” said the official.