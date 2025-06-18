MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has initiated the tendering process for the redevelopment of the PMGP colony located at Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari East on an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis. The colony, constructed between 1990 and 1992 under the Congress government’s Prime Minister’s Grant Project (PMGP), has remained in a dilapidated condition for many years. After 15-year delay by builder, MHADA steps in to redevelop Jogeshwari PMGP colony

Spread across approximately 27,625 square metres, the PMGP colony has 942 residential and 42 non-residential tenements in 17 buildings of ground-plus-four storeys. At present, the residents have 180-square-feet houses. The rehab houses will be 450 square feet of carpet area, and MHADA aims to complete the project within approximately three and a half years. MHADA vice-president Sanjeev Jaiswal and the Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board were the ones who accelerated the project.

The colony has come to MHADA via a circuitous route. In 2010, the housing societies within the colony had appointed a builder for the redevelopment project. However, there was a huge delay while the buildings continued to deteriorate. As a result, the housing societies submitted representations to the government, requesting that MHADA take over the execution of the project.

In response to the residents’ appeals, the government cancelled the developer’s appointment on December 15 2020, and asked MHADA to implement the redevelopment. In line with these directions, the tripartite agreement with the previously appointed developer was cancelled on June 10 2022.

On November 2, 2023, a revised proposal to undertake cluster redevelopment through the appointment of a private construction and development agency by MHADA was submitted to the government. However, the government decided to revise the proposal and implement the project under Regulation 33(5) of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations.

Following the government’s approval, tenders were issued by MHADA’s Mumbai Board on July 2, 2024 and September 6, 2024, but received no response. In view of this, a proposal to implement the project directly through MHADA was submitted to the government on April 4, 2025. After the government’s approval was received on May 28 2025, the tendering process for the appointment of an EPC contractor was published on the official website on June 16, 2025. The last date for submission of bids for this project is July 7, 2025.

MHADA chief Sanjeev Jaiswal told Hindustan Times, “The project was not financially viable for any developer under Regulation 33 (7) of DCPR. MHADA has taken it up despite knowing that it is a loss-making proposition. We are doing this on humanitarian grounds.”