NAVI MUMBAI: After eluding the police for around 20 days, the second accused in the Kharghar road rage case was nabbed from Bandstand, Bandra, early on Sunday by the police. After 20 days, accused in Kharghar road rage case arrested

The accused, Faizan Istiyak Shaikh (22), was apprehended by the police’s Crime Unit 3, led by Inspector Hanif Mulani. The Navi Mumbai police had been on the lookout for Faizan as he, along with his friend, Rehan Shaikh, is accused of fatally assaulting a biker, Shivkumar Roshanlal Sharma, with a helmet after an argument erupted on the issue of overtaking on February 2.

The incident allegedly occurred at 8.30 pm on the road leading to Belpada Chowk and Utsav Chowk, Kharghar. Both the accused worked as food delivery boys and lived in Nagpada while Sharma was an IT professional and resided in Kharghar.

On the day of the incident, Faizan was riding the bike and Rehan was riding pillion. Rehan was arrested on February 11 from Bandra-Kurla Complex, and since then a team of police officials had been on the lookout for Faizan.

As per the video footage shot by an eyewitness at the spot, Faizan was seen repeatedly assaulting Sharma on the head with a helmet. “With the video footage of the assault having gone viral, and the public anger, both the accused were in hiding,” said an officer involved in the investigation. “Faizan was present even on the day Rehan was apprehended but managed to flee. Since then, a police team has been combing the public toilets, gardens and bridges of South Mumbai to find him. Eventually, following a tip-off, we traced him to Bandstand and arrested him.”

The FIR registered with the Kharghar police states that a scuffle took place between Sharma and two near Belpada Chowk. Another biker recorded the scuffle, and shared the video with Sharma. “Both the accused had left from the spot after the altercation and were unaware of the aftermath of the attack,” said an official from the Kharghar police station. “Sharma, at around 8.50 pm, went to the police station to lodge a complaint and show them the video footage. He collapsed immediately after, and was rushed to a neighbouring hospital but was declared dead on arrival.”

The crime unit has handed over Faizan to the Kharghar police for further investigation. The accused was produced before the holiday court at Panvel. He has been remanded to police custody till February 28. Rehan is in judicial custody.

When contacted, the sister of the deceased, Reeta Chaddha, refrained from commenting on the matter. “ We have not yet gone to the police station following the arrest,” she said.