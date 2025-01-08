After brief thaw, tensions rise between Ajit, Sharad Pawar NCP factions

Mumbai: Relations between the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have soured once again, with reports suggesting that the Ajit Pawar-led faction attempted to poach Members of Parliament from the Sharad Pawar-led camp. Ajit Pawar and uncle Sharad Pawar. (HT PHOTO)

According to a senior party leader, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare approached several of the eight MPs aligned with the Sharad Pawar faction during the recent winter session of Parliament. Tatkare allegedly offered them ministerial positions and appointments to key government undertakings in exchange for their allegiance.

“He promised these MPs a brighter political future if they left the father-daughter duo of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule and joined the Ajit-led faction,” said the leader. The MPs, in turn, relayed this to Pawar and Sule, prompting Sule to directly raise the issue with Praful Patel, the party’s national working president.

The incident occurred amid speculation that the two NCP factions might reunite. In recent weeks, there had been signs of improved relations between uncle Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar. Ajit visited Sharad on December 12 to wish him on his birthday. Two weeks later, after a visit to the Lord Vithal Temple in Pandharpur, Ajit’s mother, Ashatai Pawar, remarked that she prayed for a reconciliation between the two.

However, the senior leader dismissed rumours of a merger. “The speculation over the unification of the two factions was baseless. While some leaders on both sides believe there should be no acrimony, the recent developments have only widened the rift,” the leader said.

Supriya Sule declined to comment on the matter.

Tatkare denied the allegations, calling them false. “The claims against me are baseless. I did not make such an offer. I meet MPs from various parties as part of my responsibilities,” he said. “Several MPs have shared their thoughts with me, but I won’t disclose anything further at this stage.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut, an ally of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, accused Tatkare of seeking a union ministerial position. “The BJP told NCP leaders they would be given a cabinet berth in the union government if they could secure the support of 6-7 MPs from Sharad Pawar’s faction. That’s why Tatkare has been trying to poach MPs,” Raut alleged.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP won eight seats, while the Ajit Pawar faction managed just one, with Tatkare retaining his Raigad constituency. The Ajit faction had hoped for a cabinet berth in the union government but was reportedly offered only a junior ministerial position due to its limited parliamentary presence.

The dynamics shifted during last year’s state assembly elections in November, where Ajit Pawar’s faction emerged stronger, winning 41 seats compared to Sharad Pawar’s 10. The ruling Mahayuti coalition, led by the BJP, secured a decisive victory with 235 seats.

---