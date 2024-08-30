After ‘Ladki Bahin’, state readies senior citizens' welfare scheme eyeing polls

Mumbai: Following the successful rollout of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, the Maharashtra government has decided to accelerate the implementation of another direct benefit programme, the 'Mukhyamantri Vayoshree Yojana'. To ensure swift enrolment of senior citizens and expedite the ₹3,000 financial assistance payment, the government has eliminated the third-party nodal agency and shifted from cheque payments to online transfers. CM Eknath Shinde and Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Mahayuti government has pivoted its focus towards social welfare and direct benefit schemes in an apparent bid to appeal to voters across all sections of society. Just before Raksha Bandhan, the state transferred the first two instalments of the Ladki Bahin scheme, depositing ₹3,000 into the accounts of over one crore women.

Encouraged by the positive response to direct bank transfers, the state government has opted to employ the same methodology to expedite the 'Mukhyamantri Vayoshree Yojana'. This scheme aims to provide ₹3,000 in financial assistance to senior citizens over 65 years of age with an annual income up to ₹2 lakhs.

Previously, the scheme allowed for Aadhaar cards or other proofs to establish age and identity eligibility. A nodal agency was tasked with handling application registration and document processing, with payments made via cheque.

The government has now streamlined these processes. "Only Aadhaar cards will be accepted as proof of age and identity. The provision for a third-party nodal agency has been cancelled. A committee under the municipal commissioner and district collector will oversee all document-related work, including scrutiny and determining beneficiary eligibility," states the government order. It further notes that these changes will save ₹30 crores initially earmarked for the nodal agency's expenses.

These modifications are expected to create another potential vote bank of senior citizens. The state government is targeting 15 lakh beneficiaries with a provision of ₹450 crores.

An official explained the rationale behind these changes: "The successful transfer of money to over one crore women in the first phase of Ladki Bahin demonstrated that the government system under municipal commissioners and district collectors could complete the work more quickly. Thus, there's no need for another nodal agency, which would only extend the document processing time."

The official added, “Secondly, alternatives to the Aadhaar card would create confusion and delay the process. An Aadhaar-based system will ensure a smooth process without doubt in people's minds. Finally, cheque payments would be time-consuming and could lead to corruption allegations. Direct benefit transfers to bank accounts will have the desired effect for both beneficiaries and the government.”