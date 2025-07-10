After MLA attacks canteen manager over ‘stale’ daal, contractor’s licence suspended

MUMBAI: After Shiv Sena legislator from Buldhana, Sanjay Gaikwad, created a ruckus at the Akashwani MLA Hostel, located behind Mantralaya, and assaulted the manager of the hostel’s canteen, Yogesh Puthran, on Tuesday night, after he was purportedly served stale daal for dinner, a team from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) visited the canteen on Wednesday to inspect the quality of food on offer, and by the end of the day suspended the licence of the contractor in-charge of running the canteen. Sanjay Gaikwad assaulted the manager of the Akashwani MLA Hostel’s canteen, Yogesh Puthran

The move came after a team designated to inspect the canteen found food being cooked in unhygienic conditions, which was only one of the 79 reasons for the suspension of the licence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Gaikwad’s action elicited sharp criticism from both the ruling coalition and Opposition at the ongoing monsoon session of the legislature. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the MLA should have complained if the food was not up to the mark, but “beating up a canteen employee affects our image – it sends a wrong message to people”. Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, spoke in a similar vein. He said, “I do not support Sanjay Gaikwad’s reaction to being served bad food.” But, despite the censure, Gaikwad remained unrepentant, as he said, “I was served five-day old daal. I don’t regret what I have done.”

By late evening, FDA suspended the licence of Ajanta Caterers, which was running the canteen. The suspension was put into immediate effect, even as their licence to run the canteen was valid till September 27, 2027.

The order was issued by FDA assistant commissioner Anupama Patil after the team led by food inspector R C Bodke inspected the canteen, following the controversy. An official in the know of things said the decision on whether the licence should be cancelled will be taken after internal discussions, and due procedure.

Of the 79 reasons listed for suspension of licence, are flies seen in a bowl of butter used for rotis, uncleaned raw material, unsanitized cooking equipment, unclean crockery, and an under-performing and corroded refrigerator used to stock vegetables and cooked food. Hindustan Times has a copy of FDA’s suspension notice issued to the contractor.

The team also found that food was not segregated properly in vegetarian and non-vegetarian sections and waste strewn around. The drains were found to be greasy, with pests such as cockroaches scurrying about. The team also found used oil being put to multiple re-uses, which adversely impacts health.