MUMBAI: After floating a plan to reconstruct the Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai, along the lines of the Central Vista project in New Delhi housing the Parliament, over a month ago, the state government recently sanctioned a similar plan for the Vidhan Bhavan in Civil Lines, Nagpur. It will be spread over an area of 9 lakh square feet (built-up area), up from its present 1.3 lakh square feet (built-up area). Four multi-storeyed buildings have been planned on the existing premises and a separate 14-storeyed building next to it. The project cost is estimated to be over ₹1000 crore. After Mumbai, Maha Vista planned in Nagpur over ₹ 1000 crore

The Mumbai and Nagpur projects have been named Maha Vista.

The blueprint, prepared by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), was presented to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, last week by consulting architects Darshini Shah and Hafeez Contractor. Others present when the blueprint was discussed were council chairman Ram Shinde, assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, who is spearheading the project, among others.

Fadnavis gave a nod to the project, which will now be sent for approval to respective departments.

The reason behind the government’s move is to accommodate the increasing number of lawmakers expected subsequent to delimitation of assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies over the next five years. According to the plan, the main block will house the assembly and council, the central hall and cabinet hall, while four other multi-storeyed structures will house offices of ministers, political parties, among others. The 14-storeyed building on the plot next to the existing Vidhan Bhavan will be designed to house administrative offices of the Mantralaya and legislature. It will take up a space of 4.5 lakh square feet (built-up area), and will be connected to the primary space by an underpass.

The main building will be designed in such a manner that the sanctity of the existing heritage structure of the Vidhan Bhavan can be maintained.

Speaker of the assembly, Rahul Narvekar said, “Additional land has been allotted right next to the existing Vidhan Bhavan for the new project. The new Vidhan Bhavan will have a new Mantralaya building, spacious cabins for the ministers and party offices. It will be well-equipped to cater to our needs in the future.”

Darshini Shah said, “We visited the Central Vista to study the structure and the functioning of the parliamentary bodies, having worked on the renovation of the existing Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai for the last three years. The new design revolves around the concept of ‘Building on Legacy, Designing for the Future’,”.

The 9000 square meter area, behind the Vidhan Bhavan, which will be used for the Maha Vista in Nagpur, earlier housed a government press. “The plot will soon be transferred to the Vidhan Bhavan secretariat through the revenue department from the industries department, which currently controls the space. The state government is also trying to acquire another plot opposite the main gate of the Vidhan Bhavan, but the owner has been demanding more than ₹100 crore against its present valuation of ₹79 crore,” said an official from the public works department (PWD).

An official from the Vidhan Bhavan told HT: “In order to address outdated infrastructure, space constraints, safety concerns, and poor facilities for legislators and the public, the government is planning a design-led transformation of the legislative complex. The renewed campus will reflect Maharashtra’s status as a second capital, integrating modern amenities.”