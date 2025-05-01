After Pahalgam attack, inauguration of key infra projects in city deferred

Mumbai: In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, several long-awaited infrastructure and transport projects in Mumbai will not be inaugurated during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to the city on May 1. Mumbai, India. Sep 10, 2024: The third Thane Creek Bridge, also known as Vashi Bridge, connecting Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, has been completed. A new bridge built parallel to the old Thane Creek Bridge will be open for traffic soon. Mumbai, India, 10, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo) (Hindustan Times)

The postponement includes the partial opening of the much-anticipated Mumbai Metro Line 3 between Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Acharya Atre Chowk, the Igatpuri-to-Thane stretch of the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway, the Mumbai-bound carriageway of the new Thane Creek Bridge, and the handover of redeveloped residential buildings at the BDD Chawl in Worli.

While these projects are largely complete or in the final stages of clearance, their inauguration has been deferred in light of security concerns and a broader decision to avoid what is perceived as a celebratory public event so soon after the attack. According to sources in the government, the Prime Minister’s Office was not in favour of holding high-profile launch ceremonies under the current circumstances.

The Metro Line 3 project, being executed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), is awaiting its final safety certification. Meanwhile, the Samruddhi Expressway’s final 76-kilometre leg toward Mumbai and the Thane Creek Bridge have both been ready for months. These were completed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) but have remained unopened for over three months.

The redevelopment of the BDD Chawl, spearheaded by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), had also been lined up for inauguration, with new housing blocks ready for occupancy.

Until April 22—the Pahalgam attacks—plans were in place to have the Prime Minister launch these projects during his visit to BKC. The event was intended to showcase the government’s push on urban infrastructure ahead of the elections.

With that ceremony now called off, the state government may consider a soft launch of the projects or allow chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to inaugurate them along with his deputies Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde. However, a final decision on this is still pending.