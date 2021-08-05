After row, Maharashtra Governor drops hostel inauguration event

Following objections by the Maharashtra cabinet over his decision to inaugurate two hostels and hold ‘review meetings’ with district officials in Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari decided against inaugurating the hostels as he began his three-day tour of the Marathwada region on Thursday but maintained that he is working as per the authority given to him by the Constitution.

Reacting for the first time since the tussle between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Raj Bhavan broke out over the issue, Koshyari in Nanded said, “The Constitution has given me the task of the three development boards and therefore, when I visit these districts, I call a few officials and hold discussions with them. The work happening here [in Nanded] is good and it can be implemented in other areas. As I am the chancellor, it is my duty to visit all the universities. Due to Covid-19, I could not visit them, but as cases are reducing, I am travelling again.”

The governor, however, refrained from speaking on objections raised by the state cabinet over inaugurating the hostels and holding review meetings. When local reporters asked if his tour has created a political storm, the governor asked, “Are you [the media] doing [politicising] it?”

“The two minority girls and boys’ hostels were already in use for the past three years and did not make sense to inaugurate it. The governor visited the university,” an official said.

Raj Bhavan officials added that governor held meeting with district officials. “As per the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, the governor has a responsibility towards the tribal areas or Scheduled Areas. He was given a presentation on the implementation of schemes for the tribal population, their education schemes, Covid-19 situation, ongoing irrigation projects, etc,” the official said.

Earlier in the day, state higher and technical education minister Uday Samant had questioned what will the inauguration of the hostels, which is operational, by the governor “prove”? He tweeted that by inaugurating an old building, the image of governor gets dented. “Considering the post of the hon’ble governor, he is expected to inaugurate new buildings, education and innovative initiatives and hostels that lift the standard of education and not inaugurate a four-year-old building (sic),” he said in a series of tweets.

In a seemingly tactical move by the state government, Nanded guardian minister Ashok Chavan did not receive the governor on arrival. As per protocol, the guardian minister and other district officials are expected to receive the governor or other visiting dignitaries. With the governor scheduled to visit Hingoli and Parbhani on Friday and Saturday, guardian ministers Varsha Gaikwad and Nawab Malik could also skip receiving the governor.

“The government will follow the protocol, but it is not mandatory for ministers to be present,” said Parbhani guardian minister Malik, adding that Raj Bhavan did not mark copies of the schedule to the guardian ministers.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena continued its attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “States where BJP is not in power, they want to rule through the governors. You can see what happens in Delhi, West Bengal and Maharashtra,” said Sena leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut.

Reacting to the criticism, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, “The ones who are criticising are those who don’t understand the Constitution or don’t accept it. As per the Constitution, the governor is the head of state, and the chief minister and cabinet are created to aide and advise him. Therefore, nobody can tell governor to not tour the state. Other governors have toured the entire state, but no objections were raised. So, I request them [MVA leaders] to read the Constitution and then make such statements.”

Meanwhile, Koshyari cleared a file containing the names recommended for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC). The development came after minister of state Dattatray Bharne met Koshyari on Wednesday over clearing the file. This will fill up the posts in MPSC board that have been vacant for a long time.