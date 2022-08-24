After SC’s status quo order, uncertainty over civic polls increase further
If the SC upholds the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government’s decision to revert to the 2017 wards status, elections are likely to be delayed further
Mumbai: After the Supreme Court on Monday ordered maintaining the status quo on ward formation, uncertainty looms over the municipal corporation elections slated to be held in Mumbai and 13 cities.
If the SC upholds the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government’s decision to revert to the 2017 wards status, elections to the municipal corporations and other local bodies are likely to be delayed further.
The SC on Monday heard petitions that challenged the government’s decision to scrap ward formation. In response to the interim application filed by the state, it also ordered that status quo be maintained on its own ruling to hold elections in 92 municipal corporations and four nagar panchayats without Other Backward Class quota. The apex court posted the matter for hearing in five weeks’ time.
The previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government had ordered the increase of the number of wards in proportion to the projected rise in the population; in Mumbai, the number of wards went up to 236 from 227. If the SC upholds this, elections may likely take place within two months of the court’s order.
As things stand now, the latest SC ruling has put the election process on hold for at least five weeks, giving rise to further uncertainty over the conduct of the polls. The government scrapped the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)’s decision two weeks ago and said that the status of 2017-formation and number of wards will be followed.
“After the Shinde-Fadnavis government decision, we apprised the SC and sought the direction. If we follow the 2017 ward status, we will have to again follow the election process including delimitation, drawing of reservation and publishing electoral rolls. This takes more than three months, which means the deferment of the polls by that much time. The SC decision over the ward formation and their number is expected only after five weeks, which means the uncertainty over the actual conduct of the polls exists,” said Kiran Kurundar, secretary, State Election Commission.
Kurundkar said that if the apex court upheld the delimitation and increased number of wards finalised as per the Thackeray government’s decision, the actual polls could be conducted in just a few weeks after court decision. “The pre poll process as per the revised system of wards has been completed and actual poll program will need just a few weeks,” he added.
The elections to 96 urban bodies too are expected to be delayed awaiting the SC order on the OBC quota in these bodies. The state government had moved the SC requesting it to allow the OBC quota as per its July 20 order as the nomination process in these bodies were not started when the verdict was given.
Leopard on loose, 22 Belagavi schools shift to online classes
The Belagavi forest officials have intensified the operation to catch the leopard spotted within the city limits two weeks ago. Deputy commissioner Nitesh Patil asked the 22 schools, which were given a holiday on Monday, to continue with online classes. 200 personnel from the forest and the police department continued the operations to capture the leopard on Monday night. The police brought 20 dogs and drones to locate the leopard.
Worli fishers on hunger strike to protest delay in registration
Mumbai Five fishermen operating from Lotus Jetty in Worli began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, on Monday, to protest a three-year-long delay by the fisheries department in registering their fish workers' cooperative, Vanchit Machhimar Haji Ali Sahkari Sangathana Maryadit (VMHASSM). Twenty-five fishers from the area have been attempting to organise themselves under the banner since at June 2019.
Reservation issue: Panchamasalis threaten to intensify stir for quota
The Panchamasalis, the biggest sub-sect within the Lingayat community, on Tuesday threatened to intensify its agitation and “gherao” Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on October 23 if chief minister Basavaraj Bommai-led state government does not resolve its reservation-related request within that time fram. Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Bijapur city (Vijayapura) Basanagouda Patil (Yatnal) said on Tuesday that those who did not support their struggle for better reservation will become “ex-MLA and ex-minister”.
Pune fire dept initiates inquiry into SP College tree falling incident
The Pune fire brigade department has initiated an inquiry to the incident where a fire officer from Janta Vasahat fire station reached the SP College on bike and did not send a fire brigade vehicle after a huge tree fell on the campus claiming the life of a gardener on Monday. Around 10 am on Monday, a 30-foot-tall tree, affected by termite infestation, fell when some workers were working near the spot.
Life-saving equipment at Haj House Covid facility to be given to other Lko hospitals
LUCKNOW Life-saving equipment kept unused in the temporary Covid hospital at Haj House will be distributed among government hospitals in the state capital, as per a decision of the health department. Patients in need of admission are getting the facility at KGMU, and a few private hospitals too. At present, 14 patients are admitted to Covid facilities in the state capital. The hospitals are required to take the equipment within one week.
