After season’s hottest day, rain brings down mercury in J&K

A day after witnessing the hottest day of the year so far, monsoon showers lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. With the mercury hovering over 30°C for the last few days, the downpour brought much-needed respite from the heat.

On Sunday, the maximum temperatures in summer capital, Srinagar, and winter capital , Jammu, were 35°C and 36°C, respectively – the highest so far.

Kashmir’s Anantnag and Kulgam districts and Kathua in Jammu received heavy rainfall. Kulgam’s Khudwani recorded 81mm rain, Anantnag’s Batkoot 45mm and Kathua received 121mm rain. Jammu recorded 5.1mm rain, while Srinagar logged 0.5 mm precipitation.

Flashflood damages homes in Anantnag

“In Anantnag, a flashflood in Dadi Canal washed away many trees and damaged a few houses. It also caused a lot of soil erosion,” said a local Mohammad Abbas. Water also entered several houses at Pehru in Anantnag.

“The maximum temperature dropped to 27.3°C in Srinagar and 28.2°C in Jammu,” an official of the weather office said.

Sonam Lotus, director of the regional meteorological department, said heavy showers could be expected in the region till July 21. “The heavy rainfall may cause flashfloods, waterlogging and landslides,” he said.

The weather office has predicted moderate to very heavy rainfall for two more days with the likelihood of it affecting preparations for upcoming festival of Eid-ul-Azha, to be celebrated in J&K from Wednesday. Thousands of sacrifical animals are bought during the festival, but the monsoon may affect sales.

The weather office has asked people living at higher reaches to remain cautious while tourists and trekkers have been advised to avoid camping on mountain or riversides. The divisional commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir have also been alerted.

The confluence of winds from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal is likely to cause lightning, thunder and widespread rainfall at most places in Jammu, mainly the Pirpanjal Range, and the Kashmir valley.

“We may be celebrating Eid amid the rains. There may be a five-six degree drop in temperatures,” said meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir.

The weather office said there may be temporary disruption of traffic mainly on Jammu- Srinagar highway, Srinagar-Leh highway, Doda- Kishtwar Road and Mughal Road.

“There are chances of landslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places and water logging and minor floods over low-lying areas. Suspension of agricultural and horticultural operations during the above period is advised,” Mir said.