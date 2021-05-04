AI pilots say many got Covid-19, want pay cuts to be rolled back

Air India’s Airbus pilots on Monday- appealed to civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri to revert their pay cut that they term as “illegal”.

A senior pilot with the Indian Commercial Pilots Association said, “...This deadlier second wave has gripped the country requiring travel restrictions on Indians worldwide due to the elevated risks of infection. The number of passengers and crew testing positive for COVID-19 has increased fourfold, and consequently, Air India pilots’ rate of infections has shot up drastically, likewise for our family members.”

Despite raising their concerns through various meetings and representations, the pilots said they find it demoralising that even Puri’s office has not addressed any of their grievances. As a result, Air India pilots continue to bear the longest-standing pay cuts in the Indian market despite undertaking the longest and most diverse missions under the Vande Bharat scheme.

The letter read, ‘We have not slowed down or disrupted work in any way despite having been exploited shamelessly by the management under the guise of this pandemic. We haven’t even been categorized as front line workers despite having been at the frontline from day one alongside other frontline workers in the country like the medical staff. Ironically, we were the first to get a pay cut but are the last to be considered for vaccination.’ The pilots pointed out that the increasing frequency of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights has also led to their increased workload and also the risk of getting infected. They also said that even after taking all possible precautions, many of the airline pilots are struggling for their lives in the hospital.

Making an urgent appeal to Puri to reverse the long-standing pay cut the letter read, “If we cannot get the support from management and ministry that we deserve, the least that can be done is to restore our rightful wages so that if the worst comes to pass, we can provide for our family‘s immediate medical needs and future well-being.”

Air India spokesperson said, “We would not like to make any comment on such internal issues.”