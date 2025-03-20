Air India, Air New Zealand forge new partnership

MUMBAI: Air India and Air New Zealand on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost air connectivity between India and New Zealand. Mumbai, India - March 19, 2025: Greg Foran Chef Executive Officer Air New Zealand, Christopher Luxon Prime Minister of New Zealand and Campbell Wilson CEO & MD Air India at Mumbai Taj place hotel to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen air connectivity between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The MoU was signed at an event in Mumbai in the presence of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, and other dignitaries.

The MoU includes the establishment of a new codeshare partnership on 16 routes between India, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand, conferring travellers more choice and convenient access between the two countries. A codeshare partnership allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carrier on a single ticket.

Customers will now be able to travel from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai on Air India, and connect at Sydney, Melbourne or Singapore to board Air New Zealand-operated flights to Auckland, Christchurch, Wellington and Queenstown.

Air India and Air New Zealand will also explore the introduction of a direct service between the two countries by the end of 2028, subject to new aircraft deliveries and approvals from relevant government regulators.

At present, travellers have to take a break in journey and take connecting flights to New Zealand.

“As part of Air India’s ongoing transformation, we have been expanding our global network using our own aircraft as well as through new or expanded codeshare agreements with other airlines, chiefly our Star Alliance partners,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and managing director, Air India. “The partnership between Air-India and Air New Zealand will not only strengthen our presence and simplify customer journeys but also help us develop traffic so that, in time to come, we may viably operate a non-stop service between India and New Zealand.” Wilson was born in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran said India represents a key growth market for the airline.