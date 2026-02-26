Mumbai, Maharashtra legislative council chairman Ram Shinde on Thursday directed the state government to lay down before the House the facts related to the air crash in which Ajit Pawar died. Ajit Pawar death: Legislative Council chairman asks govt to lay down air crash facts in the House

Raising the issue in the House, NCP MLC Shashikant Shinde moved an adjournment motion demanding discussion on the January 28 crash.

He said many persons, including lawmakers Amol Mitkari and Rohit Pawar, have raised suspicion about Ajit Pawar's death. Many have sought a CBI probe, the NCP leader added.

Shashikant Shinde said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ordered the grounding of four aircraft of VSR Ventures over non-compliance of approved procedures in the area of airworthiness, air safety, and flight operations.

VSR Ventures operated the ill-fated Learjet-45 plane that crashed in Baramati in Pune district on January 28.

"It is unfortunate that an FIR is not being registered even after the DGCA order. This leads to suspicion. There was callousness on the company's part," Shashikant Shinde claimed. Rohit Pawar and Mitkari have been seeking an FIR against VSR Ventures.

Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde rejected the motion. He, however, said, "Looking at the gravity of the issue, I am directing the state government to issue a statement and lay down before the House the facts ."

Targeting VSR Ventures, Shashikant Shinde sought details on the investors of the aviation company and asked "was it an accident or any kind of sabotage".

The NCP MLC said the state government has said it has sought a CBI probe and has requested the Centre to initiate it but there is no clarity on it.

In a related development, in the legislative council, Mitkari demanded action against a Mumbai deputy commissioner of police for not accepting his and Rohit Pawar's plea for an FIR against VSR Ventures as well as misbehaving with lawmakers.

