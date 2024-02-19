Ajit Pawar reaches out to Muslims, says there won’t be any injustice while he is in govt

NAVI MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar has reached out to the Muslim community following his alliance with the BJP in the government which has raised questions about his ideology. Pawar assured the community that he would never allow any injustice to take place while he was in the government. Navi Mumbai, India - Feb. 18, 2024: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar speaks during NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) Minorities Party Wellfare meet held at CIDCO Exhibition Center Vashi, in Navi Mumbai, India, on Sunday, February 18, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

The Pawar group organised a state-level ‘minority community confidence’ meeting in Vashi on Sunday where the assurance was given by him and other top leaders, including MP Praful Patel, state NCP president Sunil Tatkare and state woman president Rupali Chakankar.

The meeting held shortly after the Ajit Pawar-led party was recognised as the real NCP by the speaker had Muslim leaders from all over the state, including the newly inducted former minister Baba Siddique reposing faith in Ajit Pawar though he had joined the BJP.

The meeting passed several resolutions congratulating Ajit Pawar and listing demands of the community with respect to education, reservation and security.

Addressing the gathering first in Hindi and then switching to Marathi, Pawar said, “NCP is a party with secular ideology. We are inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and follow the teachings of Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and Ambedkar. The minorities have always trusted the NCP and it is our duty to ensure that the confidence continues.”

He added, “Maintaining communal harmony is our responsibility. The Muslim community is an integral part of the country and it has made a huge contribution in the battle for India’s Independence.”

Pawar continued, “Some people try to create fear in the minds of the community for their vested political interests. I assure you all that we are making efforts to run the government with you all. It is the responsibility of our government to provide security to every individual in the state. You can believe in our government without any doubt.”

Declared Pawar, “Just as Shivaji Maharaj had Muslims in his army and Shahu Maharaj and Phule did not consider Muslims as separate, we too have inducted people of all sections in the government. We have Hasan Mushrif from the minority community as a minister. In the party too, several district presidents are from the Muslim community.”

Reiterated Pawar, “I am a person who walks the talk and not just makes promises. I say what I want to do and do what I have said. Leaders like Baba Siddqui have joined us because they know that I take everyone along and that is the key to success.”

Addressing the issues of the community he said, “Education and employment of minority community girls is a priority. The entire family benefits if one daughter is educated. We are resolving issues of the Waqf Board land for which I have given directions. There is a demand of ₹1,500 crore for the development of the minorities. ₹500 crore was given last year and I promise that maximum funds will be provided for it this year, trust me. Urdu houses have been established in several cities and more are on the anvil.”

He added, “We have also taken a decision to provide free college education to all girl students irrespective of their religion and so it includes Muslims as well. It will ensure parents are not burdened and the girls will get higher education.”

Stressed the NCP chief, “Some people will try to mislead you that I have quit my ideology. I am a man of my word and don’t make false promises. Recently there were some disturbances in Satara, where I rushed the very next morning, met the victims’ families, gave instructions to the police and brought the situation under control. There were issues in Mira Bhayander also recently when I asked the police to meet a delegation I was sending and gave them confidence that there will be no law and order issues.”

He declared, “Till I am here, you do not fear. We are all law-abiding people. There will be a rule of law in Maharashtra and there will be no injustice against anyone. I will not break your trust.”

Addressing concerns of party workers that they will lose out due to the alliance he said, “We have an alliance of Lok Sabha and assembly elections. We had a similar arrangement during the MVA government. The alliance was not for local body elections, where we had our own candidates. That will be the case again as we will give the right to the local party units to take a call on the elections.”

He concluded, “For the past 30 years I have worked to maintain law and order. Henceforth too during my future political journey, I reiterate, that whichever section of society it may be will get justice and security. We will continue to celebrate all festivals in peace and harmony.”

New generation makes statements, will speak to BJP leaders: Ajit Pawar

Speaking to the media on statement by Ankita Patil, daughter of BJP leader Harshwardhan Patil accusing Ajit Pawar of backstabbing them thrice during MVA government and declaring that they will work for him in Lok Sabha only if he supports in assembly and also Rajvardhan Patil, Harshvardhan Patil insisting that they will contest Indapur seat, Pawar said, “The new generation makes statements in excitement. They are young and new to politics and there is no need to respond to their statement.”

He added, “We will speak to Devendra Fadnavis, Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Harshwardhan Patil on the issue.”

He also declared that there would be no problems of support in Baramati for him.