Despite Ajit’s clarification, unease in Pawar family, Ajit-Raut verbal war continues

Mumbai: Despite Ajit Pawar’s statement on Wednesday that he would remain with the NCP “till his last breath”, the uneasiness in the Pawar family remains. According to NCP insiders, a section of the family believes that Ajit could well raise the banner of revolt again at some juncture.

On Tuesday, Ajit slammed Raut for the article without naming him. “Spokespersons from other parties are speaking as if they are from the NCP,” he said. “I will raise the issue in the party meeting. They can speak about their own party. We don’t need advocates from other parties.” (HT PHOTO)

Meanwhile, there has been a flurry of activity in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut—who is considered close to NCP chief Sharad Pawar— demanded a response from Ajit on whether the BJP was attempting to break opposition parties. The BJP rushed to Ajit’s defence, saying that the MVA was maligning his image.

Speculation has been rife that Ajit wanted to join hands with the BJP, as he was miffed after Uddhav Thackeray was projected as the leader of the MVA, and would thus be the chief ministerial candidate in the event of an electoral win. “This is the second attempt by Ajit in the last three years, despite him being given everything he sought,” said an NCP insider. “He was made deputy CM even after trying to split the party. Later, he was made leader of the opposition despite other senior leaders demanding the same. That is why his attempt has not gone down well with his family members.”

The family does not believe that Ajit has shelved his plans to defect,” pointed out another leader. “They think he has merely deferred the plan and is likely to make another move sometime. This has strained their ties with him as of now.” Significantly, however, Ajit and his cousin Supriya Sule held a one-on-one meeting on Tuesday evening after they attended an NCP iftar party along with Sharad Pawar.

A day after Ajit’s clarification, a flurry of activity began in the NCP. On Wednesday, several senior leaders such as Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare met Ajit at his official residence at Malabar Hill. Party insiders say that both leaders have been trying to convince the NCP chief to join hands with the BJP.

Raut demanded an explanation from Ajit on whether attempts were on to break the opposition. “Did they not break the Shiv Sena? Are attempts not being made to break the NCP?” wrote Raut, adding, “Sharad Pawar saheb himself said the same. He has written a letter to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in this regard.”

Raut had written about Ajit’s plan after visiting Pawar’s residence on April 11 with Uddhav Thackeray. In his column, he also mentioned that Pawar had made it clear that the party would not have any truck with the BJP though “some individuals could go if they wanted to”. The weekly column triggered reactions from various parties though the entire top NCP leadership largely kept mum.

